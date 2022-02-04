GENEVA — Hobart men’s lacrosse head coach Greg Raymond added two alumni to his coaching staff recently.
Sam Mueller, who graduated last May, will be the director of lacrosse operations.Justin Porter, a 2007 graduate, will be a volunteer assistant coach.
A native of Jamesville, Mueller graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in history. The defenseman appeared in 47 career games, including 27 starts, recording 104 ground balls, 48 caused turnovers, a goal and an assist.
Mueller earned first team All-NEC honors last season, helping Hobart to a second place finish in the conference standings. He twice led the Statesmen to a runner-up finish in the NEC Tournament (2017, 2019). The 2017 Hobart squad won the NEC regular season championship and the 2019 team won 11 games, the most in a season by the Statesmen in their Division I era.
Porter returns to his alma mater after spending the past 11 years teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Chicago area. In 2015, he founded The Lacrosse School, an elite lacrosse club. Porter helped develop lacrosse talent that went on to play at some of the top NCAA lacrosse programs. His protégés include former Statesmen Peter Ashmore, Alex Love and Grant Soucy.
Before starting The Lacrosse School, Porter was the program director for TeamONE Lacrosse Club for over five years. He also coached boys and girls lacrosse scholastically for eight seasons, including a season as the head coach at Evanston Township High School.
Porter played in 30 career games for the Statesmen, scoring three goals and collecting four ground balls. He was a member of the 2004 Hobart team that posted wins over nationally-ranked Army and Cornell and earned an NCAA tournament at-large bid. Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art.
Following graduation, Porter moved to England and played for the Heaton Mersey Lacrosse Club in the Premiership. He also played professionally in Major League Lacrosse, winning a championship with the Rochester Rattlers in 2008.
When he returned to the States, Porter spent two years as a teacher and assistant coach of football, wrestling and lacrosse at Northfield Mount Hermon School.
Hobart’s 2022 season will be its 120th season as they open up at home against Canisius at noon on Saturday, Feb. 12.