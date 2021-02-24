GENEVA — The time has come for the Hobart Statesmen to return to competition.
While a decision on other HWS spring sports is expected for early March, Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ lone Division I program got the early green light on Tuesday afternoon.
HWS Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Deb Steward announced today that Hobart lacrosse will return to intercollegiate competition with a 2021 schedule focused solely on Northeast Conference opponents.
HWS and the NEC have developed a return to competition plan that includes testing protocols per the NCAA Sports Science Institute guidance and other COVID-19 travel and game day policies.
It’s no secret that nearly a year has passed since Hobart lacrosse — which led the nation in scoring — played its last game, and Steward made sure to recognize all involved.
“I am proud of our staff and student-athletes,” Steward said in the press release. “They have kept their focus on the health of our community while committing to the process of improving themselves as students, athletes and citizens. This has taken a team effort to return to competition and we are thankful for the support from President Joyce Jacobsen and Vice President for Campus Life Robb Flowers.”
Hobart lacrosse’s schedule will include one game each against the seven other NEC schools with four home and four away games and an additional game against Mount St. Mary’s.
As of now, the Statesmen are set to begin their 119th season with a home matchup against the Mountainers at 1 p.m., March 6 on Boswell Field at David J. Urick Stadium.
From then on, the Statesmen will travel for two straight away games against Long Island University on March 13 and then at Mount St. Mary’s on March 20. From then on, Hobart will alternate home and away games until the final match of the regular season at home against Merrimack on April 24, 1 p.m.
No spectators will be permitted to attend at this time and all home games will be webcast live on HWSAthletics.com and broadcast live on WEOS-FM (89.5/90.3) in Geneva.
Since all games are subject to change, the schedule includes an “NEC Make up” date scheduled for May 1, in case of a postponement.
Head Coach Greg Raymond will begin his eighth season with the Statesmen, welcoming back 42 letter winners, including 16 seniors.