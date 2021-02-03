GENEVA — A 16-9 tromping of Binghampton University was the final game of the 2020 season for the Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team.
It was also one of the last games any Hobart or William Smith athletic team played.
That was nearly a full year ago. Since then, no Statesmen or Heron has taken the field to compete against another school.
While no decisions have been made concerning the upcoming spring 2021 season, Hobart lacrosse is ready with a tentative schedule.
On March 6, 2021, Hobart would host Mount St. Mary’s, a team they last played in 2019 and beat 11-8. The Statesmen and the Mount were set to play two weeks after Hobart’s win over Binghampton in 2020, but the game was swiftly cancelled.
The tentative, eight-game schedule features all Northeast Conference opponents. So as of now, there is no Cornell matchup nor a battle for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy against Syracuse.
The Statesmen would play nearly every opponent from the NEC except for Robert Morris and NJIT. Mount St. Mary’s appears on their schedule twice; a home and away game.
Syracuse and Hobart have met 106 times since the two teams first played in 1916, a game Hobart won 9-1. If the two teams do not meet in 2021, it will be the first time since 1985 that the two teams did not meet in a season that was played.
Statesmen lacrosse is the only HWS athletic program with a tentative schedule thus far.
William Smith lacrosse did receive the No. 19 ranking in the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) preseason poll. The Herons also ranked 20th in the Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine preseason poll, which was released last month.
Despite the high expectations of both men’s and women’s lacrosse for the 2021 season, no guarantee of play has been confirmed. However, it is not out of the realm of possibility that HWS’ only Division I program may be in action come spring.