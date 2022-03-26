GENEVA — The Hobart lacrosse team has found itself in a rut since beginning the season 2-0 and on the radar of the top ranked schools in the country.
The Statesmen (2-3, 0-1) have lost three in a row dating back to March 1 against Cornell. After a bye week after playing Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, Hobart fell 9-8 in overtime to Sacred Heart University after being up 7-3.
Today, their biggest conference rival in Bryant University pays a visit to Boswell Field in David J. Urick Stadium at Noon.
Bryant (3-4) ended Hobart's 2021 season in the Northeast Conference semifinals with a 14-12 win. The two teams face off for the 15th time on. The Bulldogs lead the series 8-6.
Through five games, five Statesmen are averaging at least 2.0 points per game. Senior attackman Ryan Archer has a team-high 25 points on nine goals and a league-high 16 assists. He ranks fourth in the nation in assists per game (3.2) and 13th in points per game (5.0). Senior attackman Tommy Mott is second with 18 points on 11 goals and seven assists. Junior midfielder John Herlihy adds a team-high 14 goals and three assists for 17 points. Shea has won 53.5% of his faceoffs (77-144) and has collected a team-high 41 ground balls. He's eighth in the nation in ground balls per game (8.2).