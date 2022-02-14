GENEVA — Hobart lacrosse faced off against Canisius to begin their season for the third time since 2019 and rose to the occasion after the Griffins made it a close game to end the half.
Backed by fifth-year seniors Tommy Mott’s and Ryan Archer’s combined 16 points, the Statesmen outgunned Canisius to start their 120th varsity campaign with a 22-13 victory.
“I honestly thought Canisius had a little bit more energy than us early,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “I think we responded well to some challenges at halftime and (we) came out and took more momentum in our hands. Overall, I thought we bounced back OK.”
Mott ended his day with five goals, four assists and nine points. Archer finished with three goals and four assists.
“It was a great game for us,” Mott said. “(Canisius) started off hot, had some energy but I thought we did a good job. There’s still room for improvement but I thought we played a great game.”
“We definitely went into this game fired up but then we had a couple shock of success when they were scoring,” Archer said. “Obviously we’re a better team — we’re more athletic, we have better depth. It’s about staying level-headed.”
Both teams began the game with bundles of energy. Goals went back and forth for the first minute of the first quarter. Up 3-2, the Statesmen pulled away and scored four goals in the final 6:34 of the first quarter. Archer potted his first of the year and game five minutes into the second to give Hobart an 8-2 lead.
Canisius fought for the remainder of the half to eliminate all Hobart’s momentum and they were successful, outscoring the Statesmen 4-1 in the final 8:48 of the half. Hobart seemed to sit on their lead and dare Canisius to try and score. The Griffons rose to the occasion and took all momentum away from the Statesmen for themselves.
The two teams went to their respective sides of the dome for halftime and Raymond’s voice boomed throughout the field. He was not pleased with the energy drop-off that allowed Canisius to make it a 9-6 game.
“I think we had a pre-conceived notion of how this (game) was supposed to go,” Raymond said. “We handled some execution from (Canisius) poorly and that was the one disappointing part.”
As fifth-year seniors, Mott and Archer led by example to start the third.
“We can’t be surprised when teams go on runs like that,” Mott said of the Griffons’ effort late in the second quarter. “We just stayed calm and made sure everyone else stayed came and we regrouped and came out with more energy.”
“We lacked energy in that second quarter. They definitely were more energetic,” Archer added. “Coming out in that second half we picked it up.”
Before the season began, Archer was one of 51 players in the country named to the 2022 Tewaaraton Watch List. The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States
Hobart erupted early in the third quarter and erased any notion that Canisius would make it a close game. Within three minutes, Mott scored twice and John Herlihy and Jake Shaifer each scored once to make it a 12-6 game before Canisius or their fans could blink. Dan Ryan extended Hobart’s lead to five at 8:41.
“We exposed some poor defense on the ball and made some good plays,” Raymond said of the team’s play in the third quarter. “I liked the fact that at halftime, a head coach challenges a team and our guys took over a huddle and responded the way a veteran team should.”
Canisius managed two unanswered goals but soon after, the Statesmen controlled pace of play and put the game away with seven straight goals to lead 21-8 with 8:03 left in the game. The likes of Mott, Archer, Herlihy and Derek Madonna wore down the Griffons’ defense and by the time each team gave their depth players time on the field, Hobart’s lead was insurmountable.
Next Saturday looks to be a greater challenge in welcoming Lehigh University to Geneva.
“It starts tomorrow,” Archer said of the preparation. “Big week; big practice week. How we bring (energy) to practice is how we’re going to bring it on game day next week.”