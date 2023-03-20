SPARKS, Md. — Hobart lacrosse continues to respond masterfully after losses this season. After a week off following a tough 20-16 loss at home, the Statesmen traveled to USA Lacrosse headquarters and put on a strong second half to defeat Providence College 13-11.
In his first collegiate start, Hobart freshman goalie Elhanan Wilson made 12 saves. Sophomore midfielder John Jude Considine led the offense with a hat trick, including what proved to be the game-winning goal. Sophomore attackmen Will Delano and Alex Rosa each posted two goals and an assist, while junior attackman Anthony Dattellas scored twice. Dattellas was also credited with a game-high two caused turnovers.
“This was a good, gritty win for the Statesmen. I’m proud of how hard we competed,” head coach Greg Raymond told hwsathletics.com. “We rode the ball back a few times and it gave us some great momentum in the second half. We need to use this to keep getting better.”
Hobart (4-3) were down 7-4 at the half but outscored the Friars (4-4) 4-2 in the third and 5-2 in the fourth. The Statesmen now travel to Syracuse to play for the coveted Kraus-Simmons Trophy on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m.