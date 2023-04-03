GENEVA — A slow start is uncharacteristic for the Hobart College lacrosse team in 2023. Down 4-2 after the first quarter to St. Bonaventure in the first ever Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse game, the Statesmen went on an offensive rampage and won 24-10.
The Statesmen had plenty of momentum heading into the half with a 5-1 run after being down 5-3, they put the game out of reach in the third quarter with eight goals to the Bonnies’ zero. Once again, Hobart (5-4) has answered a loss with a win for the fourth time this season.
“A cool day; First A10 game and pretty fortunate that we get to play on Boswell Field. We just haven’t been out there this year,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “I think our guys came out not as loose and not as fast as we wanted to be. Overall, great day, happy with the outcome and pretty anxious to move forward.”
An unmissable game for Hobart came from 6-foot-7 senior Troy Barthelme, who doubled his season total and then some with five goals and an assist for six total points.
“St. Bonaventure is a great team and we knew we couldn’t take them lightly,” Barthelme said. “It really came down to executing our game plan. We weren’t playing, ‘Me’ ball, we shared the ball and most of my offense the whole game was other guys drawing slides. Even when we got the lead, we still wanted to play our brand of lacrosse.”
St. Bonaventure (1-9) took advantage of their opportunities early on. The Bonnies scored four goals on seven shots and held the Statesmen to just four shots on goal in the first quarter. Hobart’s offense appeared tense and the defense struggled to close passing and shooting for St. Bonaventure.
Whenever the Statesmen became aggressive on physical on both ends of the field and clears, they were wildly successful. After a feeling out period in the first quarter that lead to 4-2 and 5-3 leads for the Bonnies. Palmyra-Macedon graduate Quinn Nolan continued to have big success in the face-off X and scored the second goal of the game.
Once Barthelme took the field and scored his first goal, Hobart’s offense settled down and began to dictate pace of play. That fed into other ares of the game as the Statesmen’s ride on clears suffocated the Bonnies and led to turnovers. In a five-minute span, the Statesmen went on a 4-0 run and ended the quarter ahead 8-6. Though the momentum had shifted, Raymond and his staff were still displeased with what they saw in the first half.
“I was underwhelmed in the first half,” Raymond said. “From our goalie to our face-off and everywhere in between, we were very preventative and very reactive. It didn’t feel like we were in a good flow … We had a pretty intense halftime locker room. We talked about executing our plan a little bit better and in more of a fierce and persistent way. I though in the second half, we clearly showed we can change the tide and swing the momentum our way if we execute.”
The third quarter was perhaps the best quarter Hobart has played all season long. They dominated every statistical category; face-offs, shots, shots on goal, clears, ground balls, turnovers — and most importantly — goals. From the end of the second, throughout the entire third quarter and the start of the fourth, the Statesmen outscored the Bonnies 13-0. In that time, both Sam Ward and Barthelme registered hat tricks.
“It’s always good to have a strong third quarter,” Barthelme said. “It’s such an important quarter in lacrosse. I think we had a great second half, but if we can play that way for all four quarters, that’s what we’re trying to get to.”
“He’s capable of dominant performances,” Raymond said of Barthelme. “I’m very pleased. We needed someone in an offensive position to step up a little bit. With Chad (Bach) down, Anthony (Dattellas) banged up here and there, it was time for someone else to step forward. Just proud that Troy played a game the way we know he’s capable of.”
Hobart’s offense wore down St. Bonaventure completely. By the end of the 13-0 run, Hobart was up 20-6 and 11:10 remained in the game. Both teams entered cruise control for the remainder of the game and scored four goals each in the final 11 minutes to cap off the first ever Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse game.
Hobart’s win over St. Bonaventure began a new era for the program and was the first registered win by any team in the Atlantic 10. With calloused minds and bodies from the non-conference portion of the schedule, Raymond and the Statesmen aim to get a win streak together for the first time this season starting next weekend in North Carolina.
“Now, the challenge is: can we put two together?” Raymond said of stringing together wins. “The win-one-drop-one, win-one-drop-one has got to end. We got a great opponent a bunch of states south that we have to fly down to beat. I’m anxious to see if we can respond to some success in the right way.”