PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The way the Northeast Conference men’s lacrosse semifinal between Bryant and Hobart began was astonishing in comparison to the final score.
In the first few minutes, Bryant played like their 6-1 conference record indicated. They struck early and often and got out to a 2-0 lead within 127 seconds of the opening face-off. At that time, not even head coach Greg Raymond could have predicted Hobart’s fifth win a row would be a 21-5 destruction of Bryant.
“I am slightly surprised by it,” Raymond said of the final score. “I know that we’re capable of playing a game like this and I’m so pleased that with all the trials and tribulations we had against teams like this, finally we put a complete game together on both ends of the field, in the face-off X and in goal.”
After an early timeout called by head coach Raymond, Hobart quickly snapped into form. The Statesmen’s 21 goals are the most scored in an NEC postseason game and the team has secured a date Saturday with Saint Joseph’s University, the host of the tournament and the winners of an 11-10 game against Long Island University in the previous semifinal.
Bryant announced recently they will transition to the America East Conference officially on July 1. Thursday marked the program’s final NEC lacrosse game and Derek Madonna haunted them from the start.
Madonna registered a hat-trick in the first quarter and ended with six goals, two assists and eight points total. Due to injury, Madonna was unable to play in the March 26 loss to Bryant and had to watch from the sideline. The win on Thursday tasted ever so sweet for the senior out of Syracuse.
“This was awesome,” Madonna said of the win. “We definitely didn’t think it was going to be a game like this … we’re kind of on a revenge tour here, we think. We’ve gotten so much better since a (month) ago when they beat us on the Boz so we’re excited for this weekend.”
The Bulldogs (8-7) dominated early and after Madonna scored Hobart’s first goal of the day, Bryant made it 3-1 after a big save from Luke Caracciolo that led to a transition rush goal by longpole LaJhon Jones with 9:24 left in the first.
Big saves in net, face-off dominance and three goals on three shots set the stage for a great day from Bryant. And yet after their third goal, the Bulldogs didn’t score again until the second half.
Something clicked for the Statesmen (7-5). Their off-ball movement began to operate in full gear and Madonna, Bradley Simas and Anthony Dattellas relentlessly attacked the left-side alley and rarely missed their shots. The Statesmen ended the second half on an 8-0 scoring run.
“It wasn’t so much what (Bryant) was doing it was more sticking to our principles,” Madonna said of the offense’s success. “We’ve really been talking about moving (the ball) and sharing it and when we do that, we know we’re going to be successful.”
Bryant managed just four shots on goal in the second quarter and was denied every time by Kevin Holtby. Hobart’s four goals in the second quarter gave them an eye-opening 9-3 half-time lead.
The third quarter was where Hobart lost the March 26 game. Bryant outscored them 5-2 on the way to victory. Thursday’s third quarter was the complete opposite. After an 8-0 run ended the first half, Hobart responded to an early Bryant goal in the third with an 11-0 run. After the Bulldogs scored 52 seconds into the third quarter, they didn’t score again until 10:30 remained in the game. Hobart outscored the Bulldogs 9-1 in the third quarter.
It was the best two 30 minutes of lacrosse the Statesmen played all season, according to Raymond.
“I think it’s the best we’ve shot the ball all season, it’s the most unselfish we’ve been all season, the most unselfish we’ve been on the defensive end,” Raymond said. “These guys have stayed very true to who they are and to each other and I’m just proud of the leadership.”
The fourth quarter started with an 18-4 Hobart lead. A goal by face-off specialist Adam Shea and another by Ryan Archer sealed the game at 20-4. A scary shoulder injury to John Herlihy prompted Raymond to take out the starters and begin their rest for Saturday’s championship.
“Tomorrow we’ll kick our feet up, probably gets some shots in and just go over the gameplan for Saint Joe’s,” Madonna said.
It’s been six years since Hobart won its last NEC championship. In 2016, the Statesmen defeated Bryant in the semifinal and then Saint Joseph’s in the final after losing to both teams in the regular season. The Statesmen go for their second NEC championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We’re going to enjoy practice, enjoy being around each other and get together a pretty good gameplan,” Raymond said of the time between Thursday’s win and Saturday’s game. “We’re going to do our best to re-prepare for a team coming on their field on Saturday and do our best to get a big championship win.”