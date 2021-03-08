GENEVA — The realities of not playing for a year quickly crashed down on the Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team. In their first game of 2021 against a team in Mount St. Mary’s that had already played five games before Saturday’s tilt, Hobart fell behind by three goals multiple times.
However, the Statesmen knew the rust would be ever-present and managed to fight back and win their first game of the season over “the Mount” 13-9 in the Poole Family Sports Dome.
Senior Ryan Archer torched the Mountaineers (1-4, 0-1) with a career-high four goals and three assists to lead the Statesmen in a come-from-behind classic. Sophomore Kevin Holtby got his first career start in goal and made 16 saves between the pipes.
“It felt like our first game, for sure; first game in a year,” head coach Greg Raymond said. “As hard as you practice and as much as you do day-to-day, you really can’t replicate playing another opponent, especially one as physical as Mount St. Mary’s. With five under their belt and zero under ours, that was the biggest factor we needed to figure out, and I’m proud at how resilient our guys were, proud of how we came out in the second half and matched their physicality and a lot of good take aways here but tons to work on, tons to do.”
Hobart junior Jason Knox quickly got the Statesmen off and running with the first goal of the game just over two minutes in. From his left-side office, Knox shook his defender, dashed out in front the goal and fired a shot past Mount goaltender Dylan Furnback for the first goal of the season.
Knox’s strike was followed three minutes later by a goal from midfielder Bradley Simas which forced an early timeout from the Mount.
The early and promising lead quickly diminished and Hobart did not regain the advantage until the third quarter.
Hobart showed first-game jitters and rust with several cough-ups, dropped balls, turnovers and botched clears.
In the span of 53 seconds, the Mount scored three straight goals to take the lead and continued the pressure to go up 6-3 and then 7-4.
“I think it was first about a deep breath. You just felt the competition out there, you felt it in the first goal. Our sideline just blew up and guys were hooting and hollering and we love that,” Raymond said. “But you just felt exhaustion in places emotionally that didn’t need to be there. It’s, ‘take a deep breath and calm down a touch.’ All we talked about was having a mature presence, taking a deep breath and focusing on possession of the ball.”
The Statesmen’s defense and goaltender Hotby held up well against the Mount’s attack. In the first half, the preseason expectations had flipped; the offense was stuck in neutral and the defense and Holtby were keeping the Statesmen in it.
“The first half, we didn’t really play our game. We didn’t have the ball much,” Archer said. “Down two or three at halftime, we kind of had to change something. I go up to my guys and I said, ‘Hey, stay positive. We’re going to take this thing over. We’re going to keep being aggressive and play our game,’ and that’s what happened. Guys stepped up … we were all on the same page in the second half and it really was the difference.”
Down 7-5 following a big rip from Derek Madonna, the Statesmen regrouped at the half and came out wide awake in the third.
Two and a half minutes into the third, Simas cranked a laser from 15 yards out that erupted the Hobart bench and got the guys fired up. Madonna followed that up with his second goal of the game and tied it 7-7 less than one minute later.
With momentum beginning to shift to the Statesmen, Archer found himself with the ball behind the Mount net with 2.99 seconds left on the shot clock. It was difficult to think Archer could do anything besides chuck it out front and hope for a Hobart stick to catch and fire. Instead, he shot off like a rocket from behind the goal, bullied his way out front and dove in front of the net while being careful not to get a crease violation and snuck the ball underneath Furnback as the shot clock expired to give Hobart an 8-7 lead.
“I knew there was short time but I didn’t know there was three seconds, to be honest,” Archer said with a chuckle. “But yeah I knew there was short time and I knew I could beat my defender and luckily there was no slide (defender) so I just turned the corner and ripped it.”
That goal was the first of four in a row from Archer. The Mount pushed back with a few goals but so too did Hobart. The two teams traded goals five times before Archer got his hat trick with 1:21 left in the third.
The fourth quarter began with both teams hunkering down on the defensive end. Archer scored his fourth and final goal six minutes into the fourth after a beautifully timed swim move that fooled two Mount defenders. Archer gave Hobart a two-goal lead for the first time since the first quarter.
Archer’s fourth goal gave Hobart the energy to close the game out with near perfection. Holtby stood tall in net and the Mount did not score a single goal in the fourth quarter.
“Honestly, every day has pretty much been game day,” Holtby said of his focus. “I didn’t know I was going to get the start until recently because we have such a great goalie core. We compete everyday so today was nothing knew.”
Coach Raymond noted that many things have to be cleaned up before next weekend’s game at Long Island University, who are 1-1, but given the circumstances of Sunday’s game, Raymond and the Statesmen seem to have shed the emotions of being back playing again and are focused on the field.