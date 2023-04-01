GENEVA — Saturday will be a historic day on Boswell Field at David J, Urick Stadium. Out of the six member schools of the newly formed men’s lacross Atlantic 10, Hobart vs. St. Bonaventure and UMass vs. High Point will be the conference’s first ever matchups with both starting at noon.
A brutal non-conference schedule has put Hobart lacrosse through plent of adversity. Nationally ranked opponents like Cornell and Syracuse have given the Statesmen fits in the first eight games of the season. But, every single time Hobart has lost a game thus far in 2023, they have won the next contest.
St. Bonaventure’s roster has a few regional familiars on it: 2018 Penn Yan grad Austin Blumbergs, 2019 Canandaigua graduate Mark Belles and 2022 Palmyra-Macedon graduate Quinn Nolan.
In his first season, Nolan has been a huge spark for the Bonnies (1-8, 0-0) in the face-off X, winning 56% of his faceoffs and leading the team in ground balls with 53. Belles and Blumbergs are both attackmen. Belles has started eight out of nine games this season and has scored five goals and five assists for 10 points. Blumbergs has potted in two goals for the Bonnies in eight appearances thus far.
The two teams have met just once before in their histories. The Statesmen (4-4, 0-0) took an 18-8 victory on March 27, 2019.
Hobart junior attackman Anthony Dattellas leads the team in goals (20), assists (8) and points (28). Senior Adam Shea has won 52% of his faceoffs and leads the team in ground balls with 69. Sophomore John Jude Considine and junior Will Delano are tied for second on the team in points with 13 apiece.
First-year Elhanan Wilson has started the past two games in goal. He has a .473 save percentage and a 13.88 GAA.
The Bonnies and Statesmen have played a few similar opponents thus far in 2023. Both teams fell last week to the Orange with St. Bonaventure falling 22-6 on Tuesday the 21st and the Statesmen 18-7 the following Saturday. Both teams also played Canisius and Robert Morris. Hobart won both those matchups by scores of 20-14 over Canisius and 14-12 over Robert Morris. The Bonnies fell 13-5 to Canisius and 15-6 to Robert Morris.
No. 4 Herons face Thoroughbreds
Across the state in Saratoga Springs, the No. 4 ranked William Smith lacrosse team (8-0, 2-0) look to continue the best start in program history against Skidmore (6-2, 2-1). The Herons haven’t lost Thoroughbreds since 2015 and not in Saratoga Springs since 2011. The Herons are 24-4 all time against Skidmore.
William Smith is led by Maddie Montgomery’s 25 goals and 34 points. Junior Allie McGinty leads the Herons with 12 assists and is second on the team with 23 points.
Maura Smeader has played the majority of the time in goal. She has a GAA of 7.07 and a save percentage of .547. She is 12th in the nation in GAA and save percentage.
Gabriella Modesti leads the Thoroughbreds with 19 goals, 13 assists and 32 points. Goalkeeper Phoebe Beshlian has played the majority of the time in net for the Thoroughbreds. She has a GAA of 7.71 and a save percentage of .353.