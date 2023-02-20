BETHLEHEM, Pa. — It had been almost 120 years since Hobart lacrosse last lost to Lehigh University.
The Statesmen defeated the mountain hawks by one goal last year in what was their first meeting since the 2004 season.
On Saturday afternoon at Lehigh, Hobart dealt with some second half struggles for the second straight game in what turned into a 19-13 defeat to hand the Statesmen its first loss of this 2023 season.
“We continue to show in our scrimmages and even our first game, a lack of maturity as the game goes on,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said in a phone call to the Times after the game. “We’ve shown the ability to make some poor decisions and some immature decisions in some key spots. I think these are just great learning experiences, great growth experiences for us.”
Graduate midfielder Bradley Simas helped Hobart get off to a 10-4 lead in the early stages of the second quarter. Simas recorded all of his team-high three goals when 12:39 still remained before halftime.
Simas assisted sophomore teammate Will Delano to put the Statesmen up 10-4 but it was four unanswered goals in the final 9:30 of the second quarter that swung all the momentum to Lehigh.
Hobart (1-1) was able to defeat Canisius in the season opener but were outscored in the second half of that game by four goals.
Lehigh (2-0) outscored the Statesmen 11-3 in the second half to run away with Saturday’s game.
Sophomore attacker Alex Rosa recorded the first goal of the second half for the Statesmen to put them up at 11-8 at the time and Delano knotted the game up later in the third quarter at 12-all after the Mountain Hawks grabbed their first lead of the contest.
The game only remained tied for 14 seconds as Lehigh’s Christian Mule’ gave his team the lead for good on a goal to put them up 13-12.
Mule’ led with a game-high five goals as his Mountain Hawks pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Hobart 5-1.
“It’s just small things, it’s stick work, it’s picking up a ground ball, there’s no crazy rhyme or reason to how we let Lehigh back into the game,” Raymond said on how to prevent teams from climbing back into second half after putting together a big lead. “We started turning the ball over, got sloppy. They have a great face-off guy, they have a good defense and most importantly they have a good steady offense that handles the ball well, takes care it. We shot ourselves in the foot with the inability to make small plays.”
This was only the second career start — both this year — for Hobart junior goaltender Loukas Sotiropoulos. He finished with 17 saves in 60 minutes against the Mountain Hawks.
“We want him to be a next play guy, a short memory guy,” Raymond said on expectations for Sotiropoulos this year. “He was a great bright spot for us today. He had a couple key saves in spots where he saved us defensively a few times so I’m happy with his play early and we need to continue to have him play better as well. We’re happy where he’s at two games in.”
Hobart will remain on the road for their next game which will occur this Saturday at Colgate University for a 12 p.m. start time.