GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen were pumped to host the 13th-ranked Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday afternoon inside Stiles Field at the Thomas B. Poole ‘61 and Family Sports Dome for an early season test.
And they were ecstatic to be victorious.
In what was a back-and-forth contest that came down to the very last second, Hobart hung on to upset Lehigh 14-13 in front of their home fans.
“We knew they were very good, big, strong, extremely well-coached,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said on the mindset coming into Saturday’s match against Lehigh. “We just knew that we had to play well. I think we had some decent things in from a gameplan perspective but when the chips fall, our guys know that the big message was, with our emotions high, when things are big, fast and strong, the balls moving quick, you have to play good lacrosse. The approach through this game mentally and emotionally was in a good place.”
The Statesmen seemed in control after taking a 14-10 lead with 6:02 left in the game after senior attackmen Ryan Archer’s hat-trick goal.
The Mountain Hawks chipped into the Statesmen’s lead and found themselves down just one goal with 58 seconds left.
As the seconds ticked down, Hobart junior goaltender Kevin Holtby made a nice save as the ball trickled towards the sideline with both a Statesmen and Mountain Hawk diving for possession.
Ten seconds remained on the clock when the ball went out of bounds as the official declared that it was Lehigh’s possession.
Hobart called a timeout to set up their defense as the final seconds had everyone in the building on their feet.
The Mountain Hawks’ final possession turned into a play that started with moving the ball behind the Statesmen net in hopes of a shot on goal with the wrap around the crease.
Lehigh’s Dakota Eierman did get a shot off right in front of the net but Holtby was right there to save the shot and seal the victory.
“He’s a warrior,” Raymond said of Holtby. “The best thing about Kev is that he epitomizes everything we need from an underdog, right over easy to next play mentality. As a goaltender, you have to have a short memory, you have to get the next play and there’s no one better. He gives up a goal out of a timeout with a poor call from a coach, playing zone in that possession but he then comes back right in the next play and makes a huge save. We love him, he’s a huge leader for us and he got the player of the game because of it.”
Holtby finished with a game-high 14 saves in the win.
“I knew I had to make a save,” Holtby said on what he thought in the final 10 seconds of the game. “I let in the one before from 18 yards out when were in zone so I wanted to get one back.”
The Statesmen only trailed once in the entire second half and that was at 8-7 in the early parts of the third quarter after taking a 6-5 lead into the halftime break.
“This is a huge win,” Holtby added. “Obviously different mentality coming in. We want to kill everybody but this week we were actually the underdog coming into a team like this. They have guys who are All-American’s. We have guys that are just as good but don’t get the same exposure. So, we really wanted this one today.”
Along with Archer and his team-high 3 goals, four Statesmen scored at least twice on the day.
Senior attackmen Tommy Mott, junior midfielder John Herlihy and sophomore attackmen Anthony Dattellas all scored twice for Hobart on Saturday.
Archer also finished with a game-high three assists.
Hobart gave national ranked Lehigh (1-1) it’s first loss of the season as they move on with their season after their first quality win of the year.
“We’re just getting started,” Holtby said on how good his team can be this season. “A lot of mistakes were made today that we can easily fix in transition. I really think that we can make a few head turns this year.”
Hobart (2-0) will be back in action on Friday evening as they prepare for their first road game of the season against Cornell University at 5 p.m.
The only question remaining before that contest against the Big Red is if the Statesmen will be a top-20 team in the nation come the next national rankings.