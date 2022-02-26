The toughest stretch of the Hobart College Statesmen lacrosse schedule was slated to begin on Friday with an away matchup against Colgate. Due to inclement weather, the game was postponed due and as of Friday night, no makeup date had been determined.
The Statesmen will return to action Tuesday, March 1 when they renew their rivalry with Cornell University. Faceoff at Schoellkopf Field is set for 5 p.m. The game will be the 139th meeting in one of the oldest and most contested rivalries in collegiate sports.