GENEVA — Hobart lacrosse has shown lots of heart thus far. Both times the team has lost, they have bounced back mightily in an away game.
Now, the Statesmen (3-2) have a chance at getting a streak going in another Tuesday matchup against an Ivy League school.
For the first time since 1996, the Statesmen will play against Dartmouth College and the matchup will be in Geneva for the first time since 1955.
All time, the Statesmen are 5-7 against the Big Green. The first matchup took place in Geneva in 1929 and the Statesmen took a 13-6 victory. The two programs have played sporadically since then. That 1929 game was followed by matchups in 1934, '37, a five-year stretch from 1947-51, again in 1955 and lastly in 1988 and '96.
The Statesmen will look to hand a program its first loss of the year two weekends in a row. Dartmouth is 3-0 to start their year with wins over Marrimack, Holy Cross and Siena College.