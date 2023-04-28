AMHERST, Mass. — The 2023 Hobart College lacrosse regular season comes to a close today in its final game of the Atlantic 10 season at the University of Massachusetts. Faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+ or on the radio at WHWS-FM.
With a complicated playoff picture, the Statesmen (5-7, 1-3) must defeat the Minutemen (7-5, 2-2) to have any shot at a postseason berth.
Two of the four spots in the inaugural A10 championship tournament have been clinched. St. Joseph’s has wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season title and will be the No. 1 seed. Richmond also has clinched a spot.
UMass, High Point and Hobart remain alive for the final two places.
For the Minutemen and Panthers, if they win, they’re in. The Statesmen do not decide their own fate, but they can certainly help it with a win against UMass. If Hobart beats UMass and High Point beats St. Joseph’s, the Statesmen and Minutemen would be tied for the fourth and final spot, with Hobart getting the No. 4 seed by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
If Hobart beats UMass and the Hawks win at HPU, the Statesmen, Minutemen and Panthers will be tied for the final two playoff berths. That tie would remain in place for the first three A10 tiebreakers. The fourth tiebreaker, goals against of the tied teams in head-to-head competition, might be the deciding factor.
Hobart will need to get another big game from senior faceoff specialist Adam Shea. Shea is second in the A10 and sixth in the nation in ground balls per game (9.25) and fourth in the A10 in faceoff winning percentage (.516).
Six-foot-7 senior attackman Troy Barthelme has had the hot stick of late. In 11 games this season, he has 25 points (18 goals, 7 assists), 18 (14 goals, 4 assists) of which have come over the past four games.
For UMass, graduate student Gabriel Procyk leads the team with 35 points with 21 goals and 14 assists. He’s eighth in the A10 in goals per game (1.75) and points per game (2.92), and ninth in assists per game (1.17).
This will be the 11th matchup between the Statesmen and the Minutemen. UMass leads the series 8-2, including a 4-0 record in Amherst. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2009, when both were members of the ECAC Lacrosse League.