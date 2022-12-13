GENEVA — The first chapter of Hobart lacrosse’s Atlantic 10 Conference journey begins in spring 2023, and the opponents of that chapter were announced Monday.
The first four games on the slate mirror the 2022 schedule with the Saturday, Feb. 11 season-opener at home against Canisius followed by road games at Lehigh and Colgate on successive Saturdays. The Statesmen return home for a Tuesday, Feb. 28 matchup with Cornell, the 140th edition of the most-played rivalry in collegiate lacrosse.
The 108th playing for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy will be the final non-conference game on the Statesmen’s schedule. The Orange will host once again on March 25. Hobart has not hosted the Kraus-Simmons matchup since 2019.
The two other non-conference matchups are a home game against Dartmouth on March 7 followed by a neutral-site showdown with Providence on March 14 in Sparks, Maryland. The Statesmen are 5-7 all-time against Dartmouth and the two last played in 1996. The game against Providence will be the second-ever game in history between the two sides. Hobart won the lone matchup in 2009, 8-6.
Hobart’s first Atlantic 10 game will be on Boswell Field April 1, welcoming St. Bonaventure back to Geneva for the first time since 2019 and the second time in program history.
A week later, Hobart will visit High Point for the first meeting between the teams. Then on April 15 the Statesmen head to Saint Joseph’s. Saint Joseph’s and Hobart played in the 2022 NEC Conference Championship before the conference dissolved and both programs joined the Atlantic 10 in the offseason.
Senior Day will be April 22 when Hobart plays Richmond for the first time. It will also be Hall of Fame weekend, when the Statesmen enshrine a 10-man class that will include lacrosse greats Harold Draffen, Kevin Martin and Scott Petosa.
Hobart’s 121st varsity regular season will conclude at UMass on April 28. The Statesmen and Minutemen will renew their rivalry for the first time since 2009 when they were both members of the ECAC Lacrosse League.
The top four teams in the six-team A10 will compete in the conference tournament with the semifinals on May 4 and the championship on May 6 in Richmond, Virginia.