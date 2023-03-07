GENEVA — Both Hobart and Dartmouth men’s lacrosse teams were deadly with the ball in their sticks on Tuesday afternoon. A 36-goal game didn’t give much confidence to either team’s defense or goalies, but the Big Green overcame a six-goal deficit and won 20-16 against a Statesmen team that couldn’t catch any breaks on defense.
“We are famous for coming out fast and giving up leads,” head coach Greg Raymond said. “But we knew that this was going to be a dogfight just because of how well (Dartmouth) face-off and how good they are on the defensive end.”
The two teams exchanged goals to begin the game and then Hobart’s offense caught fire. The Statesmen (3-3) rattled off six straight goals. Its offense was in rhythm and movement off the ball left Dartmouth longpoles scrambling to keep up.
Up 7-1 in the beginning of the second quarter, momentum completely switched to the side of the Big Green, which answered Hobart’s 6-0 run with a 6-0 run of its own. Hobart’s Chad Bach ended the streak and put the Statesmen up 8-7. But Dartmouth scorers had settled in by that point and it seemed as if each Big Green possession ended in a goal. After Bach’s second goal of the game, Dartmouth scored four of the next five goals between the end of the second quarter and stat of the third. Bach ended wuith a career-high six goals.
All of the sudden, Hobart found itself down 11-9 with 3:53 to go in the third.
The Statesmen offense then sprung to life like it had in the first quarter. Two goals in 55 seconds from Anthony Dattellas and James Greene tied things up at 11-11 and it looked like Hobart had another big scoring run in them. But, winning face-offs was in issue for specialist Adam Shea in the middle of the game. In the third quarter, Shea won three out of nine battles in the circle against Dartmouth’s Mitchell Myers and as a result, possession typically went right back to the Big Green after Hobart goals and the scoring run that the Statesmen needed to yank back control of the game never happened.
Shea did bounce back well in the fourth quarter and went 8-for-13 but ended the game 17-for-38. The two teams were relatively close in all stats, but the biggest reason for Dartmouth’s relentless offense was the ground ball advantage of 40-28. Part of that was several Big Green players coming in support for a loose ball and some of it was simply poor luck for Hobart. When the Statesmen needed a stop down late in the third quarter, a Dartmouth shot rang off the post and deflected right to a Big Green player, who scoed shortly after. Some things simply didn’t go the Statesmen’s way on Tuesday night.
Dartmouth continued to do whatever they wanted on offense and found success in all areas of the field in the fourth quarter. After Dartmouth scored again to go up 16-12 with 10:48 left in the game, Raymond called timeout.
Once again, the Statesmen’s offense burst to life as it did several times in the game with three straight goals thanks to three straight face-off wins by Shea. Down 16-15, Dartmouth called a timeout and the Hobart bench and crowd had manifested energy and momentum from nowhere.
“Our crowd stepped up for us and it was just that we can’t dwell on what happened in the past,” Raymond said of what he told the team in the timeout. “We have to move forward and find a higher level of execution. I’m proud of the guys for fighting back at that point.”
Dartmouth collected themselves and even though Shea won another face-off, a Hobart shot rang off the post and was collected by Big Green’s defense. The teams kept exchanging goals like they had for the previous two quarters: for every Hobart goal, Dartmouth scored two more and eventually, the Statesmen had given all they had but couldn’t stop Big Green from scoring.
“The offense did their job, we just have to figure out a way to stop people,” Raymond said. “We come out of that timeout and go on bit of run, but no matter what you have to stop a team from scoring in the fourth quarter and unfortunately again, we just couldn’t do that today.”