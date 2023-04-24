GENEVA — A fast start for the Hobart lacrosse team in the 2023 season has typically led to a slow deflation and loss. It happened against Lehigh University, Dartmouth and now University of Richmond. Not even during the Hobart Hall of Fame induction weekend could the ball roll or bounce the right way for the Statesmen in a 20-15 loss to the Spiders.
“I felt like the game started well and then there was a hard shift in momentum in that second quarter,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “We couldn’t capitalize at the face-off X and we turned the ball over to give them continuous scenarios in the offensive end.”
A 4-0 start for Hobart was anchored by Alex Rosa and Will Delano. Rosa’s two goals and Delano’s two assists helped the Statesmen get out to a hot start and was backstopped by the stellar play of freshman Elhanan Wilson in net.
But, after the first 10 explosive minutes of the game, Raymond told his team they needed to find a groove and battle. Richmond scored four out of the net six goals to end the first but Hobart did respond well in the second and held a 9-7 lead with 4:49 left in the half.
After John Jude Considine’s goal, Richmond scored five goals in the final 2:28 of the first half and added two more in the third for seven unanswered goals to make it 14-9.
“We couldn’t stop them at all,” Raymond said. “Full transparency: we didn’t play defense the way we talked about playing for the majority of the game. It felt like (Richmond) dictated the pace on offense really well, they had their hands free way too much. When that haappens, it’s going to be a tough day.”
Hobart’s offense got back on the scoreboard with Considine’s fourth and final goal of the game to make it 14-10. But every time the Statesmen inched closer back in the game, the Spiders held them at bay by scoring more goals.
Considine’s four goals were matched by former Hobart Statesmen in Derek Madonna, who transferred to Richmond for a graduate year and scored four against his former team. Troy Barthelme added a hat trick and two assists for the Statesmen and nine players scored for Hobart. But it wasn’t the typical cast of characters that were lugging the mail on offense. Many of the Statesmen’s top offensive players are playing through injuries or not playing at all. Chad Bach, Bradley Simas and Anthony Dattellas to name a few could not provide the support on the field like they normally do.
“We miss a healthy Chad (Bach), we miss a healthy Brad Simas, we miss a healthy Anthony, we miss a healthy John Herlihy,” Raymond said of his injured players. “Those guys are battling through a ton and we’re banged up.”
While Raymond makes no mistake that the Statesmen did not play well, there was an acknowledgment that things simply did not go Hobart’s way on Saturday. Throughout the game, the Spiders rang a shot off the post five times and each time, the ball deflected right into the pocket of a Richmond player who then buried the shot. Strange bounces off the turf, blocked shots, all loose balls seemed to go to the Spiders, which had a 41-28 ground ball advantage by game’s end.
“I don’t think we played well, I don’t think we played well offensively and there were opportunities to get back into this game that we didn’t take,” Raymond said. “But, there were some of those feelings where you hope that on Boswell Field on Hall of Fame weekend that the ball rolls your way a little bit and it just didn’t seem that way.”
With the loss, Hobart’s postseason aspirations are dim. Richmond plays St. Bonaventure in the regular season finale and the Statesmen travel to Massachusetts to take on the Minutemen. With three conference losses in the Atlantic 10, the offseason is rapidly approaching for the Statesmen lacrosse team.