GENEVA — Hobart lacrosse transitioned to Division I in 1995, and since then the program has been beholden to both Division I and III rules. If the two divisions had different rules on the same subject, Hobart had to follow the more stringent rule of the two.
As far as offering athletic scholarships, the Statesmen had to follow Division III rules, which means that despite the move to Division I in 1995, Hobart lacrosse has never been able to offer athletic scholarships.
Thanks to a new ruling, however, the playing field has evened out, and a new vital asset has been added to the Hobart lacrosse coaches’ recruiting tool belt.
Last Saturday at the National College Athletic Association Convention in Indianapolis, Proposal No. 4 was addressed: The proposal to permit multidivisional institutions to award athletics aid to their Division I student-athletes.
It passed by an overwhelming majority, 388-18.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Hobart lacrosse head coach Greg Raymond said on the ruling. “It’s something that the alumni base, our administration, coaching staffs of the past and present have been longing for.
“There’s a lot of information that still needs to come with it, but I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t thrilled with the news.”
Of the 10 institutions that compete primarily in Division III but offer a Division I sport, Hobart and Johns Hopkins are the only lacrosse programs to do so. Hopkins — Raymond’s alma mater — was permitted to offer athletic scholarships because while its athletic programs joined Division III, their lacrosse program stayed in Division I and was therefore covered under a grandfather clause, which did not cover Hobart.
Optimism abounds at Hobart, however, in the wake of the new ruling.
“One of the fundamental lessons delivered through sports is the concept of fair play; (Saturday’s) vote puts Hobart lacrosse on even ground when it comes to recruiting,” Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen said in a press release. “We know the Colleges offer amazing educational opportunities, an elite faculty, top-notch facilities, and dedicated coaches and now we will also be able to offer Division I athletes the same financial aid opportunities that other Division I programs can.”
Raymond noted that in years past, the lack of an athletic scholarship opportunity impacted the decision of many recruits and tilted the scales away from Hobart. With the new ruling, he and his staff have the asset that their geographical rivals at Syracuse, Cornell and Colgate have had their entire existence.
“Even with any financial restrictions we had, Hobart is still a phenomenal place with athletic scholarships or without,” Raymond said. “There’s plenty of scholarship institutions that still don’t win a lot, so we’re looking at this as icing on the cake, another great piece to a complicated puzzle that is Division I athletics. So, we have lost some (recruits) to money before, but that isn’t the only reason. But, we’ve also had great (recruits) for different reasons including an indoor facility, a fantastic education and second-to-none alumni network; all those things will still be here.”
“Having the ability to provide financial support to a young man is something that all Division I institutions do,” Raymond said. “It’s almost a too-good-to-be-true scenario where we’ve been talking about it for so long and wondering the ways that it could come and it finally has.”
The details and stipulations of how many scholarships and how soon are still to be worked out and while Raymond is excited to offer that to potential recruits, the ruling comes at the dawn of the 120th season of Hobart lacrosse, so he is focused more on the playing field and the season ahead rather than the recruiting trail.
For Brian Miller, HWS associate vice president and director of athletics and recreation and former compliance coordinator, the ruling is exactly what he hoped for.
“We are excited for the opportunity to offer athletic scholarships to our Division I student-athletes,” Miller said. “We were supportive of this proposal, and (Saturday’s) vote by the Division III membership will help level the playing field for Hobart lacrosse.”
In addition to Hobart lacrosse, Franklin & Marshall College wrestling, Massachusetts Institute of Technology rowing, Rochester Institute of Technology men’s and women’s hockey and Union College men’s and women’s hockey all are now permitted to offer athletic scholarships.