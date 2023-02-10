GENEVA — Several eras illustrate Hobart College lacrosse, and 2023 ushers in yet another new chapter to the program’s 121 years of existence — and this one is quite significant.
The Hobart College Statesmen have a new conference to call home: the Atlantic 10.
Hobart and High Point joined as affiliate members last May. Massachusetts, Richmond, St. Bonaventure and familiar foe St. Joseph’s were part of the A10 in other varsity sports. Hobart, St. Joseph’s and High Point allowed the number of men’s lacrosse teams in the A10 to pass the required threshold of six programs to become a fully sponsored NCAA sport.
“We’re starting this journey in this new conference with a lot of different, inexperienced faces on the field, which is an awesome challenge for our staff,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “What you face in a new opponent in a new — arguably much more challenging — conference is putting your players in the best positions possible to win these games. I love the fact that we carry over the relationship with St. (Joseph’s), and the new opponents are intriguing. The thing were most excited about is having a familiar roster in some spots and a new roster in other spots and taking on a new challenge in the Atlantic 10, together.”
The competition the A10 presents, as a whole, is stiffer than that of the disbanded Northeast Conference. Both Richmond and St. Joseph’s made the NCAA tournament in 2022, St. Bonaventure qualified for its conference final, and UMass and High Point advanced to their conference’s semifinals.
“The best part about what we did in the NEC was that no matter what the scenario was, we seemed to always find a way to compete for championships and get in the conference tournament,” Raymond said. “Do we believe the competition is a little more fierce? Yes, but we want the focus to be on Hobart, and we are excited to compete against the big names and show that we belong with the best.”
Before the program’s inaugural game in the A10 — it’s April 1 against St. Bonaventure in Geneva — the Statesmen meet new opponents and face old rivals, starting with Canisius at home followed by Lehigh University and Colgate on the road, and Cornell at home — those are the same first four opponents as 2022.
The program lost high-volume scorers in Ryan Archer and Derek Madonna but gained new talent and has returning scorers as well. The first four games may provide a glimpse at how the team aims to retain its scoring-at-will offense while limiting opponents’ quality chances, something the team struggled with in 2022. Though every team sees athletes come and go, the quality of those programs remains consistent, and the Statesmen will be able to measure themselves against top-notch teams before hitting the conference portion of their schedule.
The Kraus-Simmons Trophy once again will be up for grabs in Syracuse — the fourth time in five years the Statesmen and Orange meet in the Salt City — March 25. The last time the Statesmen beat the Orange was 2013, the year before Raymond became head coach. Raymond’s teams have yet to beat the Orange and have just one win over Cornell in his tenure. They look to have the offensive firepower to hang with those teams; witness the return of Bradley Simas, Bobby Baltzer, John Herlihy and even Alex Rosa, who tallied seven goals in 12 games as a freshman last year.
The goaltending experience may provide a defensive boost as two seniors, Loukas Sotiropoulos and Kevin Holtby, have more or less split duties between the pipes for the previous few years and can help direct young longpoles like Canandaigua graduate Brady Comella. Comella, who comes in at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, has the talent and work ethic to make him a consistent shutdown Division I defender — perhaps even this year, according to Raymond.
“He’s a very good player and just competes at a different level,” Raymond said of Comella. “I think he’s been taught very well by Coach (Devin) York, but also Mom and Dad. Brady is a fierce competitor, intimidated by nothing, and is a daily guy. You don’t get a lack of effort from Brady Comella. He’s shown the ability to play lacrosse for us this year. How much he does, we’ll wait and see, but we know our future’s in great hands with him covering the ball, the ball in his stick, and in all facets off the ball.”
This year’s 13-game schedule begins Saturday at noon in the Thomas B. Poole and Family Sports Dome against Canisius.
Whether the 121st year of Hobart lacrosse will be a development year or a championship one remains clouded, but no one wants to find out more than Raymond or the players.
“I mean this sincerely: Coaching this game is a lot of fun,” Raymond said. “I think you can fall into traps of winning and production and outcome, which we obviously strive for, but our guys are really enjoyable to coach, our staff is enjoyable to work with ... we’re just excited to kick off another journey.”