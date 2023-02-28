GENEVA — Hobart appeared ready for the lofty goal of taking on No. 3 Cornell on Tuesday. The team was amped to start the game and even took a 1-0 lead off a goal from David Peterkin. After that, it all quickly unraveled due in parts to Cornell’s ability to possess the ball and control play. Hobart’s costly unforced errors added to the list of reasons why the Big Red handily took command of the game and kept it until the end of a 17-8 victory.
“Against these big, strong, fast opponents, I just feel like they have the ball the whole game,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said. “I feel like we fail in clears that are critical and we don’t win face-offs. I feel like Cornell had the ball the whole game and we did a poor job possessing it offensively. We, as a coaching staff, have to take a real hard look at how we play big-time teams like this because we have to put out a better product than that.”
Cornell (3-0) longpoles craftily smothered Hobart shooters and blocked shots all game long. On the other end, Big Red ball carriers won one-on-one battles and began to pick apart the defense, especially on the right side.
“If you play defense that much against a great offensive team — and they’re a great offensive team. (CJ Kirst) might be the best player in the country — if you give him that many opportunities to score, he’s going to score seven goals,” Raymond said. “We have to find a way to stay aggressive and keep the ball.”
Five different goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for Cornell, which took an 8-1 lead by the time four minutes elapsed in the second quarter. Kirst ended with seven goals and four assists for Cornell and had a hat-trick early into the second quarter.
“We told these guys since Sunday, ‘There’s zero pressure on us. None. (Cornell) is the number three team in the country. All the pressure is on them,’ and somehow we still play tight and do things that are uncharacteristic of the guys on our team,” Raymond said. “So it is a psychological phenomena. There’s a look in some players’ eyes and they look nervous to make a mistake and that’s got to be on (me) and the staff to do a better job at keeping the guys loose.”
The game seemed all too easy at times for the 2022 national runner-ups. But after the Big Red scored its eighth unanswered goal, Raymond called a timeout, and the Statesmen (2-2) came out of it a different team.
The Statesmen put up three straight goals in five minutes and were a far more nasty and aggressive team against Cornell’s clearing team. Hobart players were angry, and they let Cornell feel the brunt of it.
“Some bright spots are that we’ve got an excellent amount of fight, some great leadership,” Raymond said. “
For the last 10 minutes of the half, the Statesmen and Big Red were playing great lacrosse. Both goalies made big saves, but especially Cornell’s Chayse Ierlan. If not for him, Hobart may have come close to tying the game.
With less than 10 seconds remaining in the half, Cornell got possession and called timeout. The play they drew up worked to perfection and the Big Red looked like they were going to take a 9-4 lead into the half.
After an Adam Shea face-off win, Hobart’s Bobby Baltzer flew into the Cornell end with 8.5 seconds remaining and wheeled around the net before finding John Jude Considine in front. Considine released the ball as the horn sounded and by the time the half ended, the ball was in the back of Cornell’s net for a buzzer-beater goal to make it 9-5 at the half. Considine ended the game with a hat-trick for Hobart.
The Statesmen came out in the third with energy and momentum, but six straight saves by Ierlan prevented Hobart from getting any closer and the well-oiled Big Red offense capitalized on the transition, adding six goals and had a 15-6 lead heading into the fourth.
Cornell continued to churn out quality possessions again and again. Players like Kirst attacked relentlessy and capitalized on nearly every opportunity. Two final goals by Hobart meant little to the Cornell substitutes, and the Big Red closed out yet another successful rivalry game with the Statesmen.