PHILADELPHIA — Penn Yan graduates Ayden Mowry and Dylan Stape have several sectional titles to their names as Mustangs lacrosse players. Now, as Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, the two will be forever remembered in history as members of the program’s first Division II National Champions after a 20-5 thrashing of Mercyhurst University on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Bears scored the first six goals of the game and held a 14-1 lead at the half to cruise to victory. The Bears become the first No. 5 seed to ever win a National Championship and did so by winning its final three games of the tournament by a combined 28 goals. The 15-goal margin of victory is the second-largest in NCAA Division II National Championship game history.
Mowry, Stape and the Bears traveled over 1,900 miles to win four tournament games and were the designated road team in all four contests. Only the 2019 Merrimack team accomplished the same feat. The Bears broke the program record with their 18th win and went 11-3 against teams ranked in the USILA Top 20 poll.