GENEVA — The main goal for the Hobart Statesmen men’s lacrosse team on Saturday afternoon was to finally end its season-worst, five-game losing streak when they faced the Wagner College Seahawks.
The Statesmen had three different players record hat-tricks in its much-needed 12-3 victory over Wagner.
“It’s a relief,” Hobart head coach Greg Raymond said on ending the five-game skid. “When you get into a scenario like this, the perspective is what you have to spend the most time on and we did a pretty good job with that this week. We talked a lot about what the outcome of this game would mean and then also not even thinking about (the losing streak). It’s hard when you feel like you have to win the rest of your games to stay present, stay focused so our guys knew that we could win this game if we played well and did the things that we asked them to do throughout the course of the week. So it’s a big deep breath and hopefully this snaps us all the way back into gear. We certainly have more to do and bigger fish to fry.”
Hobart senior Derrek Madonna was one of three Statesmen to score three times on Saturday after the midfielder accomplished his hat-trick in the first half.
“We really needed this,” Madonna said about the win. “We talked about really wanting this win. It’s been a really good week of practice. We really tried to figure everything out and kind of be on the same page. The team pulse was good still even after a five-game losing streak. This locker room is awesome, this team is awesome so to have that energy still even with those losses, we knew that we were going to come out of this slump at some point.”
Sophomore attacker Anthony Dettellas also contributed to three goals in the first half while senior attacker Ryan Archer completed his hat-trick in the second half for the Statesmen.
It was a big first win in NEC play for Hobart as they remain in the hunt for the conference tournament that takes place in less than a month after Madonna, Dettellas become the sixth and seventh different players this season to lead this Statesmen squad in scoring for a game.
“It’s huge and it’s also great for guys like Archer, (Tommy) Mott and Derrek to know that there’s surrounding help,” Raymond said on different players stepping up from game-to-game. “Another thing about perspective with some of the injuries that we’ve gone through is that you have to remind the guys that we have a lot of people here that can execute well. We’ve fallen in a trap sometimes of recognizing that. Tommy’s good, Arch is good, they can score. We kind of lose sight of the fact that so is Johnny (Herlihy), so is Anthony, so is Derrek, it goes on, on and on. We have some good players here so balancing out the scoring column is something that coach Brundage talked a lot about this week, sharing the ball, the ball movement being our best dodger. We’re happy that some other guys stepped up and added to that scoreboard today.”
Hobart (3-5, 1-3) trailed in this game after an early 1-0 Wagner lead on a goal by Wagner’s Stephen Dwyer until they bounced-back to take an 8-3 lead at the halftime break.
The Seahawks only scored two more times in the entire game after Hobart junior goaltender Kevin Holtby shut-out Wagner (3-6, 1-3) in the entire second half.
“It’s great,” Raymond said on his defense. “(Dwyer) is a handful. The films that we’ve watched, (Aidan Clark of Wagner) and (Dwyer) just seem to get them rolling. I don’t know if there is a defenseman that can stop (Dwyer) one-on-one, he’s just enormous, he moves really well. That first goal they got made me a little bit worried. Michael Christiansen on anybody is a good match-up for us, we love it. We also thought Kevin Holtby did a good job in between the pipes. We needed a great defensive day, we haven’t had it in a long time. We’re giving up 13 goals a game, that’s way too much for us. We challenged them a lot this week to step up, do the right things and they did.”
It was the first breezy win for the Statesmen since the season opening victory over Canisius as they now prepare for their remaining three games of the regular season.
Hobart’s next contest will be this Saturday when they travel to play Merrimack at 3 p.m. for their final road game of the regular season. It is a huge game against Merrimack as they currently hold the final spot in the NEC tournament with the Statesmen only trailing a game from behind.
“We really do love each other and we just click so well,” Madonna said on his team going forward. “As long as we can execute on the field and take that with us, I really do think that we can make it as far as we want. This is a great team, it’s been tough the last couple of weeks but I think this win will propel us to a lot more.”