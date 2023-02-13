GENEVA — With a new conference patch on their jerseys and a fresh season slate, the Hobart College lacrosse team bulldozed its way to a 20-14 win over Canisius on Saturday in the Poole Family Sports Dome.
The Statesmen began the season with a 9-1 first quarter that extended to an 11-1 lead in the second. Aggressive transition defense forced Canisius to cough up the ball several times on clears and Hobart translated the turnovers into odd-man or 1-on-1 matchups that they took advantage of all game long. Though Canisius scored six out of the final seven goals, head coach Greg Raymond was pleased with the start and sees things to improve on.
“Some good energy and good focus early,” Raymond said what led to the strong start. “I thought we shot the ball well and were superior athletically early on. I think we got a little bit complacent and sloppy towards the end but at the start, we were focused on our game plan and executed it well.”
Hobart’s high-scoring offense seems to have carried over from last year and was led by Anthony Dattellas’ five-goal first quarter. The senior ended with seven goals and one assist from nine shots on goal.
“First quarter, we definitely came out hot and played the Hobart lacrosse way,” Dattellas said. “My teammates made it easy. Bobby Baltzer, Jack Grooms — they were setting me all sorts of picks and it works really well for the offense.”
When the Statesmen were on the ball, the Golden Griffins struggled to slide quick enough to take away shooting lanes and Hobart capitalized. When Canisius did slide in time, Hobart’s picks and 1-on-1 play overwhelmed their longpoles and allowed Statesmen scorers to flourish.
“A lot guys can do a lot of things and they bring everything they do well to the table and it just makes everyone else better,” Dattellas added.
In addition to Dattellas’ big day, eight other Statesmen registered a goal and 13 total players scored at least one point. Sophomore Alex Rosa scored nearly half his 2022 season total of seven with three goals on six shots. John Herlihy added two more and Will Delano scored a pair thanks to increased minutes on the field.
Face-off specialist Adam Shea picked up right where he left off last year by starting the game going 7-for-8 in the face-off x. But, the senior rolled his ankle on the first face-off of the game and was replaced later in the first quarter by freshman Seamus Schofield. Schofield ended 16-for-27 in the circle and provided a massive boost to his teammates in a next-man-up scenario.
“The amount of things I’ve learned from (Adam Shea) these past couple months is insane,” Schofield said about how he was able to step in. “He’s a really good player, such a good leader and I’ve learned a lot from him so far.”
Hobart continued to attack and led 14-4 at halftime. Raymond knew that Canisius would come out in the second half with nothing to lose and addressed areas of concern and emphasized the areas of success.
Regardless, the Golden Griffins came out energized in the third went goal-for-goal with the Statesmen in the third and beginning of the fourth quarter. Hobart’s substitutes received meaningful playing time in the second half and kept Canisius out of reach.
“The biggest thing for us defensively today was playing more people, making sure we had depth,” Raymond said. “We got guys that haven’t played a ton behind guys that have.”
Hobart finished with a 24-14 face-off advantage, a 40-35 ground ball advantage and 36-37 in shots on goal. Senior goalkeeper Loukas Sotripoulos made a few remarkable saves and ended with 13 total.