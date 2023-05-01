AMHERST, Mass. — Hobart lacrosse’s season was ended by the University of Massachusetts on Friday evening by a score of 13-9.
In the first half, the banged up Statesmen appeared to have solved UMass goalie Matt Knote, the national leader in save percentage. The Statesmen fired up seven first half goals on 12 shots past Knote and trailed 8-7 at the half.
Knote came out of the halftime break with new focus and made 11 second half saves, while allowing just two goals. He finished with 16 saves and ended Hobart’s season.
Statesmen first-year goalie Elhanan Wilson made 10 saves, including five in the first quarter. Senior attackman John Herlihy returned to the starting lineup for the first time since February and scored a team-high three goals. Midfielder Chad Bach scored twice. Anthony Dattellas and sophomore John Jude Considine each posted a goal and an assist, while sophomore Will Delano recorded a pair of assists.
Senior faceoff specialist Adam Shea, who has played through nagging injuries since the season opener against Canisius, finished the season with a team-leading 118. In Hobart’s Division I era, only Matthew Pedicine’s 173 in 2019 surpasses Shea’s total.