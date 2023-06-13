KEUKA PARK — Keuka College has its new head men’s lacrosse coach.
The Keuka College Department of Athletics has announced Ty Trombley for the position after serving on an interim basis in 2023.
Trombley was an assistant coach at Keuka for four years prior to becoming the interim head coach. He is the fifth head coach in the 35-year history of the program.
The 2023 men’s lacrosse team had their best season since joining the Empire 8 Athletic Conference. The Wolves went 6-7 overall on the season. They ranked sixth in the league in goals per game and had one of the top defenses, leading the E8 in caused turnovers per game and penalty-killing percentage. They had a program-high three players named All-Empire 8 Conference.
Trombley is a Penn Yan native who attended and played for Division II St. Leo University in Florida. He returned home following graduation and coached at Marcus Whitman before joining the Wolves’ coaching staff. He focused on coaching faceoffs as an assistant coach at Keuka while assisting with recruiting.
Trombley was active throughout the spring in recruiting new student-athletes to come to Keuka and that will continue into the summer. All will be in preparation for a fall season starting in September.
The Wolves will open the 2024 season March 2 at Thiel College.