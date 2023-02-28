GENEVA — The enjoyment of a big bounce-back win over Colgate on the road on Saturday was a short-lived for Hobart, but one of college lacrosse’s most historic rivalries will be more than enough to amp up the Statesmen for Tuesday’s game against Cornell.
The Statesmen (2-1) have a mighty task in front of them as the No. 3 Cornell Big Red (2-0) travel to Geneva for the first time since 2019 and the third time in 13 years. The game is slated for a 5 p.m. opening face-off at Boswell Field — although it was unclear at press time if Monday night’s snowy weather might impact the decision to keep the game outdoors.
The rivalry, dating back to May 1898, will be the 140th all-time meeting between the two programs, and Hobart will look to pull off a big upset and defeat the Big Red for the first time since 2017. Cornell leads the all-time series 88-47-4.
Cornell, the 2022 national runner-up, is coming off a 12-5 win over Lehigh University, the same team Hobart lost to in Week 2, 19-13. However, leading scorer Anthony Dattellas was out for that game. Fefore a cold second-half, the Statesmen were up 10-4 on the Mountain Hawks.
The 10-8 win over Colgate on Saturday gives the young Statesmen longpoles a boost of confidence. Even though the Statesmen were outshot, the team capitalized on its opportunities and held on in the fourth quarter.
In every game this season, Hobart’s offense has gotten off to a blistering start and left their opponents’ heads spinning. They began the season up 11-1 over Canisius, 10-4 over Lehigh and 6-2 followed by 9-3 against Colgate.
If the likes of Dattellas, Mark Synnot and Bradley Simas come out hot to start the game against Cornell and the Statesmen can put together a quality second half, the Big Red will have a far greater challenge to beat the young Hobart team.
So far for the Statesmen, the team has been outshot but has produced higher shooting, face-off and clearing percentages than their opponents.
Dattellas leads the Statesmen in scoring with 10 goals and two assists in two games played. Will Delano, Alex Rose and Simas are next with five goals apiece. Cornell’s stingy defense will be tough to crack, but if the Big Red doubles a shooter at any point, that will leave someone else open — and given that 14 players have registered at least one goal thus far, the Statesmen have scorers everywhere.
Hobart’s .307 shot percentage will be matched against Cornell’s .205 shots-against percentage, and Hobart’s .283 shots-against percentage will go against Cornell’s .276 shot percentage.
All the stats on both sides point to a potentially thrilling game, and if the young Statesmen team can upset the No. 3 team in the country and give head coach Greg Raymond his second win over Cornell, Geneva will be rocking on Tuesday night.