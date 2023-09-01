GENEVA — Right from the opening whistle, Hobart soccer played with midseason poise, chemistry and most importantly, speed. The Statesmen took it to their Finger Lakes rival in Keuka College, christening the new turf on Boswell Field with a 6-0 win and extending a bit of an odd streak.
“People don’t really know this, but we have never lost a game here,” Hobart head coach Shawn Griffin said.
Both the Hobart and William Smith soccer teams typically play on the grass Cozzens Field more towards the center of campus. But on rare occasions they will play on Boswell Field, and Hobart has never lost on the turf, going 12-0-0.
Regardless of Boswell Field winning streaks, Griffin was very pleased with what he saw on Friday night. Six is the most goals the Statesmen have scored since 2014 against Nazareth, which was also on Boswell Field.
“We have been working on this for four days now: playing simple,” Griffin said. “These kids are from all over the place and we talk about being very simple; connecting the pass and playing simple. I think you saw that tonight. I was happy. They really played well.”
The Statesmen opened things up quickly to start and earned a corner three minutes into the game. The cross from Marcelo Suarez curled into the box and to Connor Koschineg, who backwards headed the ball further into the box and to the feet of Quinn Phillips who quickly fired it into the net for the first Hobart goal of the season.
Phillips continued his hot offensive play a few minutes later with a perfect cross from the right side that found a lane in between four Keuka defenders and to the waiting boot of Nolan Fierro, who first-timed his shot with power. Keuka goalkeeper Carson Smith got a hand on the ball, but it had too much power and still found the net.
After Hobart’s second goal, Keuka seemed to settle in well. They stifled any Statesmen run at midfield and Connor Thorpe was able to fire a few shots on goal. For 25 minutes, the ball didn’t advance much past midfield as the likes of Nico Leone, Liam Fitzpatrick and Thorpe rejected any through balls or solo runs.
“A couple times we got out of rhythm,” Griffin said. “But I think it comes down to depth. We have 36 kids and there’s not one kid that can’t play. We are two-deep at every position.”
With less than 10 minutes remaining in the half, Hobart junior midfielder Griffin Patterson laced a perfect through ball to a sprinting Alex Daniels, who collected the ball and was all alone with Keuka goalkeeper Carson Smith. Daniels powered a right foot through the ball and into the upper right of the net.
That goal gave the Statesmen an insurmountable lead, the momentum before halftime and effectively, the win.
Hobart added three more goals in the second half, including a 50-yard strike by Joseph Pariano who caught Smith far up and out of his net at the 30-yard line. Pariano simply cleared the ball over all players and bounced into the back of the net.
The win kicked off the Statesmen’s season with a flourish. They have many tough opponents ahead of them, but if they can start the way they did on Thursday and play as simply as coach Griffin intends, this may be a year to remember.