CANANDAIGUA — East Rochester graduate Chuck Domm has quickly put himself into the Finger Lakes Community College athletics record book.
Domm recently broke a longstanding FLCC Men’s Soccer record on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Down 1-0 early in the second half, the freshman forward confidently tied the game after being awarded a penalty kick with a chip into the bottom right corner, tying the match 1-1. The tying goal marked Domm’s 25th goal of the season, tying the Lakers record for most goals scored in a season, and he wasn’t done there.
Late in second half, in the 78th minute, Domm chipped in his second goal of the game. The eventual game winner gave Domm his 26th goal of the year, breaking the record held previously by FLCC Athletics Hall of Fame member Eric Marsh, who scored 25 goals in his sophomore season in 1997.
Domm has an opportunity to add to his record when the Lakers play their final game of the season Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they travel to SUNY Broome Community College.
Currently, Domm is averaging 1.73 goals per game, is second on the team with 11 assists and first on the team with 63 total points. Domm accounts for over 32% of the Lakers’ total offense.