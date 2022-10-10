GENEVA — Traction, momentum and scoring has been tough to find on a consistent basis for the Hobart soccer team in 2022 thus far. Against 20-ranked Clarkson — and the No. 2 defense in the country — the Statesmen found all three in a massive 1-0 upset win on Saturday.

Earlier in the season on Sept. 17, the Statesmen (5-3-3, 2-1-2) knocked of seventh-ranked Rochester 2-0 in a surprising upset. Since then, the team has yet to string together multiple wins in a row. On Saturday against the Golden Knights, the Statesmen looked every bit of the team that beat Rochester and relentlessly attacked Clarkson’s back line following a hot start.

“Three points in the Liberty League is so hard. We’ll take it,” Hobart head coach Shawn Griffin said. “I think we did a better job with throw-ins, better job on possession; they’re a good team and on the upswing. Nothing but praise for them.”

Clarkson’s defense is one of the best in the country, but its back line and goalkeeper are all freshman, and Griffin’s Statesmen unceasingly hunted the defenders all game long and it led to the game’s first corner kick 9:37 into the game. Nolan Fierro took the corner from the southeast corner of the pitch and Hobart packed the box. Fierro fired a curling cross into the box that stayed in the air long enough to sail over the outstretched arms of Clarkson goalkeeper Carter Kladstrup and came right to the head of Connor Koschineg, who angled the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead and the eventual game-winner.

“I’m really happy with win, super pumped, especially coming off a 3-0 loss to Cortland,” Koschineg said. “(The goal) was a set play: we pile in the box and Nolan played a great ball over the top that the goalie wasn’t anywhere near and I was able to rise up and head it in.”

From then on, both team’s dislike for one another was put on display and Hobart used that to its strength. Led by Robbie Caron off the bench, the Statesmen chased and chased the Golden Knights. On the back of the chasing Caron was the Hobart midfield that pressed high and made it impossible for Clarkson to get past midfield and create any space.

“That’s our identity: we press, we press, we press,” Griffin said. “There’s going to be cards and not because it’s dirty soccer, it’s because it’s physical soccer. I was very happy.”

Hobart ended with seven yellow cards to Clarkson’s one.

A few brilliant saves by Hobart goalkeeper Guillermo Castaneda Chang in the first half kept Clarkson off the board and for the remainder of the game, the Statesmen won the 50/50 battles and kept pressuring the Clarkson back line.

With frustrations mounting on the Golden Knights sideline, Clarkson head coach Carter Lincoln took out his top three scorers early in the second half and then put them back in with 13 minutes to go with fresh legs.

The Golden Knights switched to an all-out attack in the final minutes but it made no difference. Hobart’s aggressive press remained in place and Clarkson failed to get a shot off in the final 15 minutes of the game.