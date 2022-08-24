HAMBURG — Finger Lakes Community College enjoyed a fruitful 2021-22 academic athletic year with historic campaigns and national championships.
FLCC athletics embarks on its 2022-23 campaign today when the men’s soccer team visits Hilbert College to take on the junior varsity squad.
After a record 2021 season, the Lakers return with a new coach at the helm.
David Wright was appointed in April and looks to build sustained success with high expectations.
“We are setting that first building block this year to contend for a regional and eventually a national tournament in 2023,” Wright said on flccathletics.com.
It will be nearly a brand-new team taking the field for the Lakers today as eight members of the 2021 squad moved on to the NCAA level, including East Rochester graduate Chuck Domm, who moved to Division I Winthrop University in South Carolina.
The Lakers will begin 2022 as road warriors. FLCC has three games scheduled prior to the home opener on Sept. 10 against Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
In 2021, Domm led the team in scoring and set a program record with 29 goals in 17 games played. The Lakers finished 11-6 overall and were 4-1 in their conference. FLCC’s season ended in the NJCAA Region III, Division III semifinal against Onondaga Community College.
The women’s volleyball team will be in Ohio to take on Lorain County Community College.
The team is coming off a NJCAA Region III, Division III, District A Championship in 2021 after going 20-8 overall.