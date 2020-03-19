GENEVA — A season that didn't start out the way Hobart had hoped ended on a positive note with the Statesmen winning five of their last seven games.
Such a strong effort from the team resulted in three Statesmen being named All-Liberty League selections.
Junior Quinn Udy finished his season with a record of 12-10 and led Hobart in wins this season. If Udy repeats last season's performance during his senior season next year, he will land in the top-5 for most wins by a player in Hobart squash program history.
Udy won five of his last six matches for his team to close out the season. Then, Udy went on to represent the Statesmen in the College Squash Individual Championships at the University of Pennsylvania in the first weekend of March.
Sophomore Mo Abdelhafez and first-year Giacomo Dalle Molle also earned honorable mentions for All-Libery League.
As for Abdelhafez, he finished his second season for Hobart at 10-5. Abdelhafez has a bright career ahead after another stellar season. Abdelhafez won six of his final seven matches.
Molle, meanwhile, closed his rookie season at 6-6 after joining the roster in January. Molle won five of his last six matches to close out his year one for Hobart.
Despite losing out to University of Rochester in the Liberty League Men's Squash Championship and Fordam in the CSA Team National Championships. The trio of Udy, Abdelhafez and Molle all posted a 3-0 record in the CSA National Championships.
With all three returning next year and after finishing the year on a hot streak, the Statesmen will certainly look to make some noise next season.