ALBANY — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s volleyball team was invited to The New York State Capitol Building in Albany by 54th District Sen. Pamela Helming on the morning of May 22.
The team was honored for its historic 2023 season which saw them capture the first NJCAA men’s volleyball national championship.
The team was welcomed with a tour of the Capitol Building before being escorted to the Assembly floor and greeted by New York State 133rd District Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes. The Lakers received recognition on the Assembly floor before heading to the NYS Senate where the team was esteemed by Sen. Helming among her fellow state senators.
The Lakers were gifted with a New York State Senate Citation officially stating, “NOW IT BE RECOGNIZED that I, New York State Senator Pamela A. Helming, congratulate you on your stellar season and wish you continued success with all of your future endeavors.”
The Lakers were honored a month to the day after winning inaugural NJCAA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational Championship at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The Lakers defeated Monroe College (New Rochelle, New York), 3-1. The celebration began and the Lakers concluded their first season as a program on a 5-game win streak and finished with a record of 13-4.