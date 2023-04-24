GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s volleyball team’s storybook season ended over the weekend with a historic championship and a splash of revenge.
After losing both matches during the regular season against the Monroe College Mustangs of New Rochelle, the Lakers rose to the occasion in the inaugural NJCAA National Invitational Championship at the College of DuPage. The Lakers defeated Monroe College 24-26, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 in the finale after defeating the College of DuPage in straight sets in the semifinals.
“We watched a good deal of film and learned from our two losses to Monroe early in the season,” FLCC head coach Andrew Solomon explained in a press release. “In the first week of March, we made some adjustments and worked on them for six weeks leading up to nationals. Our mindset was that we had nothing to lose. We were the underdog and that is just where we wanted to be.
“In pool play, I think we had something to prove because we were not thrilled with our initial seed of three. The team definitely played with a chip on their shoulders and dominated in pool play.”
The Lakers lost just two sets in five games played through the tournament and concluded their season on a five-game win streak to finish with a record of 13-4.
In the championship match, freshman Jonah Grbic capped off his top-tier season with 23 kills on 38 attempts. Teammate Nick Ferris of Canandaigua contributed 11 kills.
With Grbic and Ferris in top form, the Lakers attacked from all angles to keep the Mustangs chasing. Freshman Daniel Seymour added six kills and Ian Meeks finished with eight. Feeding the offense was freshman setter Bryce Ceravolo, who racked up 56 assists in four sets.
“There were so many things I was feeling in that moment,” said Ceravolo, a Canandaigua product. “Coach Solomon told us that win or lose he was still going to be proud of us. We started as a program with open gyms and no tryouts; those open gyms turned into a team that won a national championship.”