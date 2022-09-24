The Midlakes Athletic Hall of Fame announced its 2021 and 2022 inductees. The 2021 inductees are Tyler Brooks-Lambert and Alessandra (Ali Hemminger) Masso. The 2022 inductees are Katie Baldwin, Jackie Gallahan Blake, Conner Fox, Greg Marks, John Rau, and the 2011-12 Wrestling Team.

Tyler Brooks- Lambert

Tyler Brooks-Lambert played three years of varsity football, five years of varsity wrestling and four years of varsity lacrosse. In football Tyler was a Finger Lakes First Team All Star in 2008 as a defensive back and in 2009 as a quarterback. In 2009 he was selected to the Finger Lakes Top 25. As a senior he was named Team MVP, won the Captain’s Award, the McCallister Award and the Screaming Eagle Award. As a wrestler Tyler was named to the Finger Lakes First Team four of his five years. He placed second in the Sectionals twice (in 8th and 10th grade), third once and was Section V class BBB champion at 152 pounds his junior year. He finished his wrestling career with a 165-47 record and graduated with school records for most wins in a season (40), most wins in a career (165) and most pins (73). In his four years playing lacrosse Tyler was selected to the Finger Lakes First Team three times and All Greater Rochester three times. He scored 22 goals his freshman year, 38 his sophomore year, 56 his junior year, and 63 his senior year. He finished his career with 179 goals, 99 assists and 278 points, all school records. His senior year he was selected as U.S. Lacrosse High School All American and played in the USLA Rochester All Star Game. He was also selected Finger Lakes Player of the Year in 2010. Tyler was also awarded the Pappas Award as the over-all most outstanding male athlete in 2010.

Tyler continued his lacrosse playing at Alfred University and RIT where he won awards such as Empire 8 League HM, RIT Male Athlete of the Week, First Team All Liberty, and selection to the 2014 Liberty League All Tournament Team. His 292 face-off wins is an RIT season record.

Alessandra (Ali Hemminger) Masso

Alessandra (Ali Hemminger) Masso played three years of varsity lacrosse and was a cheerleader from 8th through 12th grade. Ali is the most decorated cheerleader in Midlakes history. She was a Section V Ronald McDonald All-Star for winter 2009-10, Section V Eddie Meath All-Star in Fall 2009, Finger Lakes League Senior Individual Champion Fall ‘09, Bishop Kearney Cheer & Dance Individual Champion winter 08-09, Fairport High Ultimate Cheer & Dance Champion winter 09-10, Empire Cheer Classic Tumbling Division Champion winter ‘09-10, Section V Nancy Saxton Leadership Award winner, Winter Cheer Classic Grand Champion (with the highest score of all divisions’ 200 people), Section V Cheer Ontario Honda Scholarship winner, Cheerleading Coaches Award ‘09-10, Ray of Light Award ‘09-10 and Heart Award. Ali was selected the Midlakes Outstanding Female Athlete in 2010 and won the Ollie Cook Scholar Athlete Award.

Ali went on to cheer on the Syracuse University cheerleading team for three years and was included on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. She cheered at two Bowl games and at numerous post-season basketball games such as the Big East Tournament, the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Katie Baldwin

Katie Baldwin was an all star swimmer for Midlakes, winning the MVP award from 2006 to 2009. In Class C sectionals she placed second in the 50 Free in 2007; third in the 100 Fly and first in the 50 Free in 2008; and third in the 1,200 Free and fourth in the 50 Free in 2009. In the 2007 Webster Swimming and Diving Invitational she placed first in the 50 Free. In the 2008 Finger Lakes Invitational she placed first in both the 100 Free and the 50 Free. She still holds Midlakes school records for the Modified 100 IM, the Modified 200 IM Relay, the 50 Free and 100 Free.

Katie was awarded the Midlakes Swimming and Diving Legacy Award 2007-08 and the Midlakes Athletic Association Coaches Award in 2010. She was the Finger Lakes Invitational Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet in 2009 and a Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association All-Star in 2009 and 2010.

After leaving Midlakes, Katie attended RIT where she swam for four years and still holds four school records and one Liberty League record.

Jackie Gallahan Blake

Jackie Gallahan Blake was a three sport athlete, participating in soccer, cheerleading and track and field. In cheerleading, Jackie won the 2001 Ray of Light Award and the PEP Award. In track and field, Jackie won the 2001 Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association Track and Field All-Star Award; was All League in the 400 meter relay, 200 meter dash, and 100 meter dash. She was selected in 2000 to participate in the USATF Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships for the 100 meter dash and long jump, placing third in both events.

Jackie also was hand-picked to participate in the 2001 Rochester Summer Track and Field Championships, where she placed first in the 100 meter dash and second in the 200 meter dash.

After leaving Midlakes, Jackie anchored the 4x100 meter relay team at Mohawk Valley CC for two years and was a member of the 2003 NJCAA Track and Field National Championship Team.

Conner Fox

Conner Fox participated in football, lacrosse and wrestling. In football, he was Second Team All-Star his junior year and First Team All-Star his senior year. He was team captain of both the football and lacrosse teams his senior year. As a wrestler, Conner was WFL Champion 2011-2012, a three time Class BBB champion, and a two time Section V State Qualifier, finishing fifth in 2010-11 and third in 2011-12.

Conner made Second Team All-League his sophomore year and First Team All-League his junior and senior years. He got an All Greater Rochester Honorable Mention his junior and senior years. Conner was Midlakes’ first three-time Class champion. His Midlakes career totals include 195 take-downs, 6 two-point near falls, 73 pins, 134 wins and 728.5 team points.

After leaving Midlakes, Conner wrestled for two years at Alfred State where he was a two-time qualifier for the National Team, Athlete of the Week once and placed fourth in the ECWC Championship.

Greg Marks

Greg Marks proved to be one of Midlakes’ best swimmers. As a sophomore, he placed sixth in the league 200 IM and third in the breaststroke. In Class B sectionals he placed ninth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 Breaststroke. That year, he won the Midlakes MVP Award and became the school record holder in the 200 IM, 50 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 100 Free, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.

In his junior year, Greg placed first in the FLL West 200 IM and the 100 Breast. He was named First Team All League. In Sectionals, he placed third in the Class B 200 IM and first in the 100 Breast and qualified for the 100 Breast in States.

As a senior, Greg placed first in both the 200 IM and 100 Breast in the FLL West League and was named First Team in the league. In sectionals he placed third in the Class B 200 IM and first in the 100 Breast. He also won the 2009 Section V Sportsmanship Award. Greg still holds the boys’ school records in the 100 Breaststroke and the 200 IMK.

After leaving Midlakes, Greg went to Geneseo where he was part of the 200 and 400 medley relay teams that holds the 2013 record for the entire SUNYAC.

John Rau

John Rau played football, basketball, baseball and wrestled at Midlakes. As a football player, John was selected First Team Finger Lakes All League running back and linebacker. He won the Sectional Finals Sportsmanship Award and captained the team to a sectional finals game in 2010. John was a four year varsity starter in baseball with a career batting average of .419. He scored 63 runs with 21 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 74 RBIs. His freshman year, he was Honorable Mention All League catcher; his sophomore year he was Second Team All League catcher, and his junior and senior years he was First Team All League Catcher. He finished his baseball career first in career hits (114), second in batting average for a season (.562), fourth in RBIs in a season (26), fifth in home runs in a season (2, done twice) and fifth for career batting average (.419).

The 2011-2012 wrestling team

The 2011-12 wrestling team was among the best Midlakes ever had. The team finished the season with a record of 21-1 and were 5-0 in the Finger Lakes East. They were NYSSWA number one ranked Division II Meet Team, NYS Division II Dual Meet State Champions and finished in 8th place at NYSPHAA State Championships. They were Section V BBB Champions with five wrestlers placing 1st, two wrestlers placing 2nd, two wrestlers placing 3rd, two wrestlers placing 4th and two wrestlers placing 5th out of 16 entrants. They won the Section V Division II Earl Fuller/Frank Marotta Sportsmanship Award and placed second in the Section V, Division II State Qualifier. Five wrestlers were selected to the Finger Lakes East First Team All League (Sean Peacock, Ralph Mateo III, Collin Fox, Conner Fox, Tyler Smith). Sean Peacock was also named All Greater Rochester First Team, with Conner Fox, Ralph Mateo III and Tyler Smith garnering Honorable Mention. In dual meets, the team outscored opponents 1234 to 431.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the induction ceremony for the 2021 inductees had to be postponed. They will be formally inducted along with the 2022 inductees at a luncheon scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Club 86 in Geneva at 11:30 a.m.