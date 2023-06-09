(Ed. note: Jonah Alexander is a Hobart College rising senior who played for the 2022-23 Statesmen hockey team that won the program’s first Division III national championship. He is spending the summer as an intern at the Times. His six-part column, “Moments,” debuts today and will appear each Friday until its conclusion.)
Looking back on Hobart hockey’s historic season this past winter, I’ve come to reminisce about certain moments that could have changed our scripted ending to a season that very well could have been forgotten.
“It’s a thin line,” you’ll hear many coaches say. A bounce one way or another can define a team’s season. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, our team got a fortuitous bounce that would transform just another hot streak into something truly special.
It was the last game before the winter break, and our only one after a grueling week of exams. We took a 10-0 record hosting Trinity College of Connecticut, which had appeared in the latest USCHO.com Division III poll.
It was one of those games in which we couldn’t quite get our legs going. No matter what we threw at the Bantams, we couldn’t break the seal that would send us into the second semester undefeated. I remember thinking that we might have run out of magic.
Knotted through half the game, angst was spreading quickly on the bench until Wil Crane broke the silence 12:23 into the second period, giving us a 1-0 lead going into the third. However, the Bantams struck back quickly in the final stanza. We were by no means strangers to closely fought games, recalling an exhilarating comeback win vs. Buffalo State University when Zach Tyson and Luke Aquaro played hero in the final minutes. When I think about it, I wonder if those final moments in November could have drastically changed our season’s outcome — and I am thankful we got that “bounce.”
Hoping for another bounce to go our way, 1:43 remained in the overtime period against Trinity when another miraculous moment manifested itself. From a broken play in the defensive zone, myself and Aquaro broke out on a 2-on-1, with Aquaro carrying the puck down the right side. In an effort to slide it through the defender, the puck popped waist high. Luckily, I was able to get a stick on it, deflecting it into the net. It wasn’t long after we were smothered by our teammates.
As players, we remember these significant moments throughout our careers. Specifically, a feeling of knowing we helped our team achieve success and taking pride in playing a part of bringing joy to our teammates. There are many moments from high school hockey, to Junior-A, to even minor hockey, during which I had the privilege of experiencing these hot flashes. It’s a feeling that perhaps makes this game worth playing; an addictive sensation that brought our team closer, not only urging us to believe more and more in our ultimate goal of winning a national championship, but also to believe in each other.
Seeing my teammates climb over the bench that fateful December night in The Cooler to celebrate together gave us a sense of invincibility that led to 14 straight wins and, ultimately, a national championship — a moment that allowed us to believe we were special.