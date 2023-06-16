On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Hobart hockey team had the privilege of traveling to the White House for the College Athlete Day celebration that honored NCAA Division I, II and III championship teams. Walking onto the South Lawn was a wonderful reminder of the opportunities sports can provide.
The first time I ever got on a plane to play hockey was when I was a junior in high school at St. Michael’s in Northern Toronto. We traveled to Calgary, Alberta, for a tournament that quickly became a sightseeing tour. Short-staffed to begin with and with tension rising throughout, our second game of the tournament ended in a bench-clearing brawl caused by a puck fired at the opposing team as the final seconds ran off the clock. Much like collegiate hockey in the States, fighting is strictly prohibited at the high school level in Canada.
The moments after are a little hazy. However, the next night was not.
Instead of playing the next game with less than three lines due to suspensions, our team decided to forfeit our final game and travel to Banff National Park to see the sights. The mountains hung over the rustic four-lane boulevard while a light snowfall drifted down. Together, we ran around town popping in and out of stores showing off ridiculous shirts we bought from a goober tourist shop before settling in and playing cards together in a cramped hotel room. Although it wasn’t exactly how we drew up the weekend, we were given a shared memory we will never forget.
This week, hockey opened another door to a moment I’ll always remember.
Teammates and I were able to travel to the White House to celebrate with over a thousand other national champions from various sports. After walking through security, we made our way to the South Lawn and were greeted by blue-dress uniformed Marines. “Welcome to the White House,” they said as the presidential song played in the background.
In front of the White House a large stage was set with a representative from each team standing behind the podium. Zach Tyson got the honor to represent us. Every team gathered around the stage and listened to NCAA President Charlie Baker, who spoke first and emphasized the honor we held representing college sports that day. Vice President Kamala Harris followed the address with a message of how sports have a very special way of bringing people together. That message resonated heavily for one of my teammates.
“Being celebrated as successful student-athletes was an amazing moment for me and my family,” said forward Artem Buzoverya who is from Ukraine. Not seeing his family in two years, Buzoverya explained how he often saw the White House while watching movies with his parents. Being able to send pictures of himself at that very place gave him and his family a special moment they could be proud of.
It is incredible what doors can be opened by sports. I’ve been fortunate enough to travel across North America and make friends from Australia to Russia while playing the game I love.
It’s funny, every hockey player can recall all the fights and championship games they’ve been a part of. Both ended up leading me and my teammates to two unforgettable travel memories.
