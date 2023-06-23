From last week’s column you may recall some of the amazing opportunities hockey has given me and my teammates. The game also has left me with some crazy stories that explain how competitive minor hockey is in Canada.
When I was about 12, my Pee Wee team was in the AA Greater Toronto Hockey League East finals against our rivals who we saw every year. We were down 3-0 in a seven-game series when we began to claw back. Their parents brought cowbells, our parents brought air horns — the clash of irritating noises occasionally caused flareups in the stands. It was an intense atmosphere given that it was Pee Wee hockey.
And that’s not even the crazy part.
We managed to tie up the series 3-3 and the final game would be held at OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads home rink, Paramount Centre — previously known as the Hershey Centre. Carrying all the momentum into game seven, we were sure we’d complete the comeback that Friday night. It wasn’t until I came home from school when my mom told me that the game was canceled due to a BOMB THREAT!
As a precautionary measure all events at the arena had to be postponed for at least 24 hours, causing our game to be rescheduled for the next week, ultimately killing our momentum. Allegedly, a mother called in the bomb threat because her son had food poisoning and would have been unable to play in a final game that also was scheduled at the same arena. I don’t believe there were any formal or public charges brought forward, only that the venue had to be closed for the police to do a bomb sweep. The next week we lost in game seven.
The raw emotion sports can evoke in people is something that makes this game exciting, as long as it’s within reason. Or, perhaps I’m still salty about that game 10 years later. Nonetheless, the chaos fans bring to the stands gives us players an extra jolt that always raises the intensity in the building, especially in The Cooler.
Over the last two years at Hobart, I remember many times the arena getting so loud we could barely hear the whistle on the ice. From the first puck drop it always brings a smile to my face anytime we are lucky enough to see our larger-than-average football team — in size and numbers — take their shirts off to rally the crowd. I don’t think our school officials love seeing it, or at least they pretend not to, but I know for a fact our opponents hate it, because they’ve told me.
The student body, along with the many locals that come to support us, make The Cooler one of the hardest arenas for opposing teams in Division III. Our fans are truly our “Seventh Man” and are a huge reason why we were able to achieve a perfect 19-0 home record this past season.
As a player growing up in hockey-crazed Canada, I can’t begin to tell you how much our fans’ support means to us.
Just keep it legal, please.