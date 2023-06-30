One of the most important decisions a person can make in their life is where they go to college. I was forced to make mine in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple rule changes occurring in the NCAA.
The lockdown, at least in Toronto, began in March 2020. It was scary for a lot of people. Personally, it suddenly ended my — and a lot of other players’ — Junior-A careers, limiting valuable time for college scouts to watch us play and perhaps alter what possibilities would be available at the next level. More significantly, it would also change the landscape of college hockey for the next five years.
With Covid-19 halting play throughout all sports, student-athletes competing at that time were given an extra year of eligibility. The 2020-21 season would also be the first season Division I men’s ice hockey players would be allowed to transfer to other programs without forfeiting a valuable year of eligibility. The return of graduate students as well as the alleged 250 hockey players entering the transfer portal created a volatile atmosphere within the structure of men’s college hockey.
Schools quickly took advantage of recruiting top players from other programs while keeping seniors who would have otherwise been forced to graduate in hopes to make the best team possible. The influx of these players made earning a roster spot all the more challenging at Division I programs. And really, playing time became hard to come by at all levels of NCAA play for incoming student-athletes.
At the end of my Junior career, I must have talked to over a dozen schools. From big to small, DI to DIII and everything in between; every school offered a different selling point.
There were many external factors that went into my decision, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Eventually, I chose to go to Alabama-Huntsville to play Division I because they were sure to have a full in-conference schedule, which was better than most schools could promise. In my heart I didn’t believe it was the best fit for me, but the drive to play the next season and reach the highest level possible influenced my decision. Fortunately, I had a good enough relationship with the coaches at Hobart College to take me in as a sophomore.
When faced with difficult decisions like these it is important to recognize what will be the best fit for you as a person and not just a player. I’ve learned that many different paths in life will take you to your final destination. When deciding what route to take I found myself asking: do they have the academic program I want? How is the culture at the school? Are these the people who will help me reach my ultimate goal? And ultimately, where will I get the best experience that fits my needs.
The first day I arrived on campus at Hobart and William Smith I was greeted by over 15 teammates at my dorm. I don’t think I dropped one bag off. Instead, we went immediately to a barbecue at one of the seniors’ houses. I knew right then that I had made the right decision that would fit my needs as a person and a player.
Less than three years later, I helped my team win a national championship and Alabama-Huntsville announced its plans to discontinue the men’s ice hockey program.