No matter how good or bad a team’s record is, the second they start being taken lightly is when things go awry. Jan. 7, 2023, against fifth-ranked Norwich University was the day the longest win streak in Hobart Hockey history ended at 14 straight wins.
Doubling the Cadets in shots through 60 minutes in the tail end of a back-to-back weekend confirms that we didn’t go silently into the night. However, effort does not register in the standings, and the 2-1 loss was the first stain on our immaculate record.
On the bus ride home I couldn’t help but think this was a blessing in disguise. The belief that you are invincible is a dangerous thing in any realm. For an example that ruins the mood of some in the Finger Lakes Times newsroom, just look to the Boston Bruins this season. After breaking the single-season wins record with 65, they were ousted in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Egotistically believing that we, the No. 1 ranked Hobart Statesmen, got our one loss out of the way against Norwich was the pit that we fell into.
At this point in the season, after our first loss, we lost Luke Aquaro, Cooper Swift, and Head Coach Mark Taylor to the FISU World University Games, where they would be donning the red, white and blue for Team USA. An unbelievable opportunity for our family to represent our college and country left an irreplaceable hole in our group that would have to face-off against rival opponents.
The last weekend we were without the FISU crew, Jan. 20-21, we faced-off against rival Elmira College in the annual back-to-back rivalry matchup. An unabashed 7-0 win Friday night in The Cooler made it seem that everything was back to normal in our own little universe — until disaster struck the next night.
After the short Saturday bus ride to Elmira, we arrived during the Soaring Eagles’ Alumni weekend, and they were looking to repay us for the previous night. We jumped out to a short-lived 2-0 lead before everything went south. Halfway through the first frame, goaltender Mavrick Goyer was railroaded outside of his crease, leading to a controversial first tally that cut our lead and half and ended Goyer’s night. Things did not get any better from there.
With what I believe to be a questionably called game spurred on Elmira to a 6-1 run after Goyer’s exit. Every shift felt as though the ice became more and more tilted. We had to give Elmira credit, they made every adjustment to win the special teams battle and ultimately, they came to play and we didn’t. Despite the missed calls and injuries, including Matthew Iasenza’s season-ending knee injury, we were left knowing that arrogance can diminish everything.
It was a gut-wrenching 7-5 loss. Not only losing points in conference, but also losing multiple teammates.
“Respect all, fear none,” Coach Taylor commonly says. Our captains called a closed door players meeting the Monday after that weekend. That was the last game we would lose for the rest of the year.