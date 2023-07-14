Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Hobart hockey arrived in Beverly, Mass., ready to play the final two games in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
It seems funny, but arriving at the hotel reminded me of out-of-town minor hockey tournaments. Perhaps because of the slew of team colors in the lobby, or knowing a trophy would be handed out on Sunday. It all created a palpable excitement in the air.
The semifinals on Friday felt even more like a minors tournament. University of New England faced off against defending champs Adrian College in the 4 p.m. slot and we played host Endicott College at 7 p.m. We were sitting in the locker room while AC and UNE went at it, and every couple of minutes we heard the goal horn sound off. Back and forth, the free-for-all game finally ended 8-7 in overtime in AC’s favor. With the constant blaring of the goal horn and cheering, it was difficult to stay focused on the task ahead.
Due to the constant stoppage of play and overtime, our game against Endicott was delayed. Getting some air outside the locker room, we saw the UNE coach walk out of his team’s dressing room with tears in his eyes. That’s when it really set in for me, seeing pure disappointment in his face and knowing we didn’t want to see similar faces driving six hours back to Geneva.
The Endicott game was an emotional roller-coaster. Their fans were loud, but so were ours despite being woefully outnumbered. Clutch goals from Howie (Brenden Howell) and Moose (Austin Mourar) along with a few hero saves from Beavs (Damon Beaver) gave us the advantage, and we beat Endicott 3-1.
For the first time in our program’s history — in our fourth trip to the final four — we would be moving on to play for a national title. Naturally, it would be against the defending champions, who also knocked us out of the tournament in the quarterfinals the previous year.
It was intense leading up to puck drop, but we didn’t change a thing in how we prepared. We still had the same pre-game meals, still played bus tag leaving restaurants and played cards in the hotel. However, everyone could feel the increased weight on our shoulders.
Our unbelievable fans were sending us videos in bars, their kids screaming in front of the TV, and students gathered around campus to watch us. With that increased weight, and in that moment, I kind of wished they kept it to themselves.
They say in poker you can’t let the stakes of the game dictate how you play. Whether you’re playing for pennies or your mortgage, once you’re in the game, you just have to play. In big moments like those, I’d always try to take myself out of my own mind. It’s the same 60-minute game, played with the same six-ounce puck, and you can still only control what you can control.
We came out flying that Sunday. Jumping out to a two-goal lead until a lost edge cut the lead in half in the first frame. We could feel the momentum slowly turning throughout the game and late in the third they tied it up with seven minutes to go. We were holding on with everything we had. Once we went back to our locker room, I can’t explain it, but there was a confident calmness among us. And after a brief break we got our second wind going into the overtime period.
Then, in an instant, Wil Crane scored. We won. It was over. I remember the exact moment it set in. Climbing over the bench, an incredible euphoric sensation rattled through my bones. It was pure relief and I was so grateful I’d be able to share that moment with my teammates, coaches, and the rest of the HWS community.
Being on the ice with the guys after the bench cleared is my favorite hockey memory. It was pure joy. We reached the top of the mountain.
That night we celebrated as a team, but more significantly we were able to take the title home the next day to everyone that got us to that point. Pulling off the highway, we were met by a police and fire truck escort that must have been dozens of cars long. Many of which we knew had kids that were the ones that came into our locker room after games. It was a great feeling seeing the community come together.
Arriving at the Scandling Center, we were greeted by even more of the community; a sea of familiar faces we saw at every home game. Once inside, Coach Taylor and President Gearan spoke, and as they spoke their words rang true: It takes a community for a team to succeed.
As I sit here writing this final column I’ve thought of all the people that have gotten us here:
Our alumni who paved the way for this program that still support us from wherever they may be, the local businesses like Water St. Café or Eddie O’Brien’s, and many more that took care of us every winter break and after every Saturday night win. And, of course, the whole HWS community that gave us so many wonderful memories.
It has never been about the game, it’s always been about the people you play it with and for.