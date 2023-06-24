WATERLOO — Waterloo girls lacrosse and Andy Lee are practically synonymous. The only head coach the program has ever known, Lee has mentored hundreds of student-athletes that have stepped onto the field, or turf, for Waterloo.
Lee, the third-longest current tenured girls lacrosse coach in Section V, has built one of the most lax-hungry programs in the region. Now, after 18 years at the helm, he has decided to hang up the whistle, for now.
“I feel like the program is in good shape,” Lee said. “I think it’s in a good spot for me to step away and still be there as a mentor and leave on good terms. I can’t just leave the program I started, I’m still going to be there to help and assist as much as I can. I still work at Waterloo and see those kids in the hallways and still have those relationships. For right now, it’s definitely the best decision and it’s taken a few years to make.”
Lee’s record at Waterloo includes 224 wins and 110 losses — 14 winning seasons, two with records below .500 and two that finished with an even win-loss record. Lee has mentored three US Lacrosse All-Americans and seven US Lacrosse All-Academics, not including this past season in which Waterloo senior Natalie DiSanto was nominated to be an All-American.
Coaching modified basketball in 2002, Lee caught word that Waterloo parents wanted to start a girls lacrosse team. The athletic director at the time, Joe Sposato, asked the parents if they had a coach in mind and Lee’s name was thrown in before he even knew about it.
“Joe and I had a nice conversation and I said, ‘If I’m able to build a program from modified to JV to varsity, I’d be willing to do that and spend that time.’ So that’s exactly what happened,” Lee recalled.
Lee began with one year coaching the new modified team followed by the addition of a junior varsity team. Modified and JV existed for two years before 2005 arrived and Waterloo finally moved to the varsity level. Because of the interest of the parents, players and the groundwork Lee had done, the team was instantly competitive. After a record of 7-10 the first year, the program enjoyed five straight winning seasons.
“We were competitive and after that it took off,” Lee said. “We were lucky to have a really supportive parent base in Waterloo to help it get started, a super-committed group of girls; it was fun, new and fresh. Some of the best teams I remember were those first few years because as a 24-25 year-old person, I was still growing up with them.
“We definitely learned a lot and had a lot of fun,” Lee said.
Christal Kent coached the softball team for 13 years before becoming the school’s Director of Athletics, but her and Lee’s friendship goes back to 1996.
“Coach Lee and I graduated together from WHS in ’96,” Kent wrote in an email to the Times. “We were friends then soon became coaching colleagues. I guess you could say that we were sort of like rival coaches because I ran the softball program from 2004-2017 while he was doing the same for lacrosse in the spring, so we competed for athletes but always in a collaborative, positive way while supporting each other’s programs.”
Lee notes that the sport has come a long way since 2005, when out-of-bounds didn’t exist and wooden sticks ruled the field.
“Oh my gosh, I remember our first game and there were no out-of-bounds when I started,” Lee said. “You could throw the ball into the bleachers and the first person that went and got it kept possession. It was kind of crazy and when the girls first started playing it was with wooden sticks like tennis rackets.
“These girls now, their athleticism is just unreal,” Lee continued. “The area has turned into such a hotbed for lacrosse. This is one of the best places in the country, if not the world, to play lacrosse. The (Senior All-Star) game tonight was a high-level Division I game. There’s some great players out there and that’s where the game has gone. That wasn’t there when we first started.”
The best part for Lee is that the coaching may end when players graduate, but he has been a part of weddings, celebrations and other moments in the lives of players he has coached.
“When kids graduate, it’s sad that they go. It’s bittersweet to see them go but you turn into that proud parent,” Lee said. “You become a part of their lives and go to their weddings, see their babies and you’re involved with them as an adult and that’s what’s special: lacrosse brought you together but the relationship continues on.”
Though Lee will certainly miss coaching, he will continue to work at Waterloo and see the student-athletes on a daily basis, give advice and help wherever he can. But, Waterloo lacrosse’s success doesn’t just come from a few spring months of hard work. It’s year round, and with three young boys, Lee has missed enough and looks to spend the time with his family.
“I’ve been doing it for over 20 years and you give up and sacrifice a lot,” Lee said. “It’s not just a March until May sport, it’s an all-year thing. My kids are more active now and I want to spend more time at home and watch them grow and develop.”
Lee leaves massive shoes to fill and arguably a void in lacrosse in Waterloo. But he has set the program up for years of success, and his impact will be seen in the years to come.
“If you read the messages on social media about his announced retirement, you can see the sincerity in how appreciated he was by his student-athletes and families.” Kent wrote. “He’s certainly made a difference and it shows. Coach Lee has prepared them for life … he’s had so many of his own go on to play at the collegiate level and a notable number who received scholarships. Waterloo Girls Lacrosse is on the Section V map and that’s because of the hard work and dedication year-round that Coach Lee put into his program for two decades.”