A new car. New engine. New paint, and center court at the Finger Lakes Speedworld show.
Sounds like a typical season-opening spread for a successful pilot moving up the ranks as 2022’s season openers loom. But things were a little different this weekend for Alex Payne, who debuted the Castrol Oil/Emerson Oil livery he will sport on his big block for the 2022 campaign.
The 15-year old driver picked up a track championship in the American Racer Tire Sportsman Division at Outlaw Speedway last year and was second in the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman Division. He scored 12 wins, and won once at Land of Legends Raceway while finishing fourth overall at the Ontario County oval.
The continued success prompted upper-level conversations among Payne, Chris Ciufo at Emerson Oil and representatives with Castrol — which Emerson distributes — and a new multi-pronged partnership was forged.
“It took some time,” Payne said. “I think being myself and showing who has helped me all around has been big.”
“He is super excited,” said Eldon Payne, himself a former sportsman and modified pilot. “We met with marketing and things are moving forward. We predict the future is bright.”
The boost in support has helped the team expand the 2022 program. The team will feature two new Troyer Race Cars, Billy the Kid Power and will eventually have a third car ready. The 2021 Sportsman cars are still around as well, and the team has a spec Billy The Kid 358 engine ready as well.
“This changes things for us. We would have done this either way, but this partnership puts us to the level to compete versus doing it ourselves,” said the elder Payne. “We are going to travel some now.
“It’s his first year, so we aren’t going to throw him to the wolves; it’s a new realm for us. We want to do what makes sense and show we are competitive.”
Alex’s Castrol Oil-Emerson Oil-Batzel Automotive-Speed Connection-Wicked Tees Billy The Kid powered No. 70a Troyer will be making the rounds at both showcase events and racing expos in addition to weekly haunts. From this weekend’s FL Speedworld, Payne will head off to Syracuse for the Motorsports Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds and show the car there. Once the season hits, they will open with some sportsman action before diving into the modified full time. Payne will race big blocks at Outlaw and Land of Legends, and will frequent Weedsport Speedway due to the proximity to the Speed Connections shop in Canandaigua.
“Friday and Saturday, Outlaw, Canandaigua, Weedsport because it is close, but we aren’t going to commit to anything,” Eldon Payne said, alluding to the engine combinations and potentially running Short Track Super Series events and BRP Modified Tour events as well. “We want to run places that will correlate with Emerson and Castrol, do events around them and that will be better for us.”
Payne jumped into a modified car last year at the end of the season, driving an entry with support from Batzel Automotive.
“I like the driveability of a modified. You can move around a lot more and you can find things and you don’t lose as much ground because you have the power to pull you out,” said Alex. “Seat time is key, any race car you can be in helps. It’s all about making a couple laps to get comfortable and then learning everything you can.
Alex Payne is also a student of the iRacing game, racing up virtual laps to stay sharp. But he doesn’t exactly shy away from appearances either.
“We had a great turnout this weekend, sold some of our Wicked Tees t-shirts, it was a lot of fun,” he added.
“Really, last year in our eyes was a great year and we had a lot of fun and Alex, we all worked hard at it,” said Eldon. “But we wouldn’t be where we are without Emerson Oil and Chris, we can’t forget them along the way.”
“Last year was the best season I had. I was happy to do what we could do last year,” Alex surmised. “And we hope to carry onto bigger and better things.”
Motorsports Expo returns after two-year hiatus
The Syracuse Motorsports Expo will be March 12 and 13. The 34th installment returns to the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds following a two-year hiatus due to COVID pandemic gathering limits.
“We were all set to go in 2019, I was at the Fairgrounds finishing up the layout and some vendors and race cars were already there when the state shut us down,” noted promoter Jeremie Corcoran, “It’s been a very long two years and so hard on many in the motorsports industry. Coming off a successful Northeast Racing Products Auction and Trade Show, we are now ready for the Syracuse Motorsports Expo.”
Tracks and sanctioning bodies distribute season news at the event, and dozens of cars from all walks of motorsport will be on display: dirt and asphalt Modifieds, sprint Cars, stock entries, go-karts and more.
Show times are Saturday 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit www.syracusemotorsports.com or visit the Syracuse Motorsports Expo Facebook page.
Sobotka loses all in fire, benefits planned
Sportsman star Zach Sobotka, 21, lost nearly everything as a fire consumed the race shop and family powder coating business, Northern Coat and Blast, last week.
Sobotka, his father, Michael Sobotka and friend Jeremy Branne saved two cars as the flames intensified. The fire started in the shop, and was noticed while the team surveyed a new trailer. The fire rallied against their attempts with shop extinguishers. They saved a trailer by dragging it to the street, and a new frame.
The losses included a new Bert Transmission, a body and part of a second, wheels, tires, shocks and springs. The family lost a Harley and a classic Chevelle, and the Northern Coat and Blast business lost the welders, cutters and coating machines.
The season should include visits weekly to Brewerton and Land of Legends Raceway. There is a go-fund me setup as the family rebuilds, overseen by the family at this link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mike-terry-sobotka?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Rebel 50 to Godown
Ryan Godown won the 2022 Rebel 50 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC, kicking off the Short Track Super Series’ Elite Series.
Godown ran down Larry Wight with 11 to go, scoring a $25,000 payday. A late caution period allowed Godown to close as the field was bunched. Wight took command of the race, and Godown patrolled the inside line to challenge. Charging off the inside line, Godown topped the charts with 11 to go. Immediately following the pace slowed for a blown tire. Godown restarted on the inside and dueled door-to-door with Wight until clearing the No. 99 with eight to go.
Another double-file restart and a few single-file restarts helped seal his effort. Stewart Friesen thundered to the outside with five to go and moved to second, but the caution lights came on once more before a lap was completed, and Friesen was moved back to his spot from the last completed lap. Issues materialized and negated Friesen all together, and Godown went on to win over Larry Wight, Billy Pauch Jr., Jimmy Horton and Michael Maresca.
Logan Watt won the Crate 602 30-lapper. Watt, the son of Ryan Watt, tracked Doug Kline before taking command with 10 to go. Payton Talbot charged to second but ran out of laps; Mike Nagel Jr. served a bold, three-wide pass to take third in the final corners.
Wight, Friesen, Matt Sheppard and Danny Creeden won 20-lap qualifying events. Sportsman heat races went to Nagel Jr., Jeff Watson and Brock Pinkerous.
Billy Pauch Jr. delivered the fastest lap in opening practice, circling Cherokee in 15.483 seconds. Addison Bowman posted the fastest lap among 602s, with a lap of 17.153 seconds.
The next Elite Series event is the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, set for March 10-12 at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway, paying $25,000 to win, $1,000 for 16th and $500 to start.
