Jeff Daugherty clamored from his modified on a cool Saturday night in a manner he had not done before an Outlaw Speedway crowd before: a winner. Daugherty, 19, won the modified portion of Outlaw Speedway’s Cindy Lane Memorial Spring Nationals, kicking off the Yates County oval's 65th season of action.
“Definitely number one for opening nights at Outlaw. It’s up there with all the wins I have had in a Modified,” said Daugherty - a graduate of the four-cylinder youth division - after winning the 35-lap feature and the $4,000 modified prize.
Daugherty, 19, took over the reins of the family’s Elmira-based Daugherty Motorsports modified in 2017. He logged a win at Woodhull Raceway that year. His dad, Chris Daugherty stepped away from the car that year, and now serves as the weekly crew chief. However, since the win in 2017, it’s been an extended winless streak.
The team has competed at Land of Legends Raceway, where each week is as stout as any Super DIRTcar Series modified field. Woodhull Raceway has a list of Southern Tier Legends and Outlaw’s modified fields offer no low hanging fruit, either.
“Last year we decided to make Outlaw home again,” Daugherty said. “We struggled, had some bad luck, we came back and we were able to start strong.”
Daugherty came into the night with a fairly solid game plan. Their Southern Tier Logistics-Bucket Bar and Grill-Chuck’s Heating and Air Conditioning-Wicked Tees-Speed Connection-Perfect Cut Landscaping and Garden Center-2022 Bicknell had only five laps on it, with plenty of ProPower Racing Engines steam to go the distance. As the night evolved, the car was still a touch tight in the corners. The temperature dropped, which can play with a crew chief and driver’s mind. Instead of stepping outside of the game plan, Chris and Jeff stayed true; no gear changes, no elaborate suspension swings. The car was great in the feature, and Daughtery was able to navigate the top of the track.
“The track stayed true all night. It slicked up a little in the middle; up top where Iwas running it stayed good all night long,” said Daugherty. “I enjoy slicker surfaces. I think it’s more fun. It gets more racy because you have guys trying to throw slide jobs every other lap, It’s not locked down. But right now, I’m biased to the cooler weather right now. We will see what the season has to come.”
The redraw set Daugherty out front, starting outside pole with Erick Rudolph on the point. Rudolph left an opening and Daugherty jumped at the chance to take command. From there, there were some restarts that helped boost confidence. Then, confidence swelled as the win became more palpable.
“I would say probably the second restart, when I didn’t feel any pressure and we hit lapped traffic in six or seven laps, I thought we could win it,” said Daugherty. “But, nothing is guaranteed. Something could break. I went into conservation mode for that middle 15 laps, saving equipment.”
And it’s good that he did. Warner threw a slide job with about 10 to go and Daugherty had to rally. He refocused, and had some life left in the equipment to take the lead back and win the race. He was met with a hero’s welcome in victory lane.
“That was a feeling I missed. It’s been since 2017. It’s been a long, hard road. It was indescribable. Adrenaline was pumping, there’s no better feeling,” Daugherty said.
Chris met Jeff afterward though, like any good crew chief would.
“I had about a solid hour before I got the, ‘you should have done this, you should have done that.’ But that is what makes you better.” said Daugherty. “By no means is it easy to win. To race with this class of guys this week was awesome. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Outlaw will remain the 2022 weekly home for Daugherty Motorsports, focusing on Friday nights while making select races at other venues.
Rocky Warner was chasing Daugherty at the line. The popular star was jubilant after the win; Bobby Varin won his heat race and rallied to third ahead of Danny Johnson and Kyle Coffey.
In all, eight classes were in action. Zach Sobotka scored the DIRTcar Hoosier Sportsman feature, besting Randy Chrysler and Steve Davis. Brett Buono and Blake Parson filled the top five. Steve Davis won the American Racer Tire Sportsman division, taking the win over Kreg Cooker and Tommy Collins Jr. Carter Crooker and Alex Payne scored top five finishes.
Chad Homan logged a win in the Late Model 25-lapper. Steve LaBarron was next, with Kurt Stebbins, Jason Knowles and Jimmy Johnson finishing in the front five. Heat winner and perennial division threat Glenn Whritenour scored a win in the Street Stock 25-lap main ahead of front runners Adam Depuy, Gene Sharpsteen, CJ Guererri and Nick Dandino. Frank Burnell topped the 25-lap Hobby Stock field over Glen Vancise, Wayne Ellison, Jamie Eldredge and Daniel Kerrick. Bob Doolittle parlayed his heat win to a four-cylinder feature win, topping Tony Dickerson, Mike Stone, Corey Vallaid and Jayson Smart. Jake Waiebel won the 600cc Modified feature over Jerred Green, Dylan Robinson, James Randall and Chelea Beebe.
The regular season points chases will start this Friday, with racing and memorials dedicated to celebrating Roy Silvers. For details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
***Land of Legends revises practice plans
Rain and inclement weather forced the practice program to be pushed back. April 23 will not be a testing night, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Gates will open at 3 pm. Opening night of racing action will move to April 30.
Wet grounds are the biggest challenge. The track is second to the saturated grounds in the pits and camping area. Practice will allow more spacing in the pits, in hopes of accelerating the drying process.
For details, visit www.landoflegendraceway.com
***Britten wins at Albany-Saratoga
Peter Britten leveraged his full-time racer experience to win the opener at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. A series of restarts kept part-time racer Matt DeLorenzo in the mix, but Britten’s skills paid off as he navigated more efficiently and won the 57th season opener.
The feature paid $6,500 to win in the 40-lapper. It was the former Land of Legends Raceway regular’s third time winning an Albany-Saratoga season opener.
***Lancaster Motorplex ownership papers signed
Mike Swinarski and Scott Nurmi, veteran drag and stock car racers respectively, have signed an agreement to purchase New York International Raceway Park in Lancaster. The facility will have named Lancaster Motorplex. Papers should be completed by the end of the month.
A new schedule is due out in May, and will be out this week. Sharon Hughes, a staple at the track, will retain her position with the new Nurmi-Swinarski ownership group.
Previously, Swinarski was part of the leasing team that took over in April 2019, operating the track while it was still owned by Gordon Reger. This sale leaves the future of the drag and asphalt facility more secure as a true sale and transaction; the lease program left the regular worries of the track being sold to a developer, closed, or razed.
Swinarski was working with the Antonicelli family prior, but they have opted to focus on other business interests. The April 2019 agreement included terms for that ownership group, however that never came to fruition.
***Utica-Rome opens for testing, $6,800 on the line April 29
Utica-Rome Speedway will open for their first laps of 2022, inviting all divisions to check out the Verona, NY oval on Friday.
The following Friday, April 29, Utica-Rome, dubbed the “Home of Heroes” under BD Motorsports, will open with the Honoring Alex main for the modifieds, a 30-lap feature paying $6,800. The event pays tribute to Alex Friesen, a promoter of several speedways along with Utica-Rome, who passed in December, 1996.
Matt Sheppard, the 2021 modified champion, is set to return, along with Rocky Warner and Andy Bachetti. Alan Johnson and Stewart and Jessica Friesen are also committed to the weekly wars. New additions to the modified roster will include 2022 NE Dirt Modified Hall of Fame inductee Billy Decker and Alex Yankowski.
Utica-Rome Speedway’s schedule includes 21 dates, with the Short Track Super Series visiting Jul. 21 and Sep. 4. The sprint cars will have a presence as well; local stars of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are booked for May 13 and Aug. 15 while the All Star Circuit of Champions is set for Aug. 20.
The season finale is the annual Cole Cup, slated for Oct. 4. The modifieds will battle in the Ultimate Outlaw 50, while the Patriot Sprint Tour 360 sprinters partake in the Cole Cup.
Weekly adult general admission is $12, and kids 11 and under are admitted Free.
For additional information, visit www.Uticaromespeedway.com.
***Fulton Speedway hosts enduro, testing Saturday
Fulton Speedway will host the 200-lap, $2,000-to-win Spring Green Enduro, held over from the fall of 2021. Dirt racers will be able to turn their first test laps at Fulton prior to the enduro.
Pits open at noon. Grandstands open at 1 p.m. Testing runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the enduro kicks off at 4:15 p.m. There are still registration spots available for the enduro online at fultonspeedway.com, and rules are posted. Adult general admission is $15 for the card. Drivers registered from the original fall campaign should check to make sure their entry was recorded.