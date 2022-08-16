WATKINS GLEN — After years of dreaming, months of planning and a few days to get the driver ready, Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 makes its debut Sunday with 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen driving the No. 91 Recogni/iLOQ Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race on the road course at Watkins Glen International.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you