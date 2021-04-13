The season has begun and the 2021 Super DIRTcar Series championship chase is underway.
Stewart Friesen scored a $7,500 payday over Tim Fuller and Larry Wight, picking up the victory in the SDS season opening Thunder in the Thousand Islands, contested Saturday at Can-Am Speedway.
Fuller picked up the lead early on, and went on to lead the most circuits around the “Nasty Track” in LaFargeville.
By lap 30, Fuller caught the back of the field and Erick Rudolph was poised to take advantage. The duo traded the lead multiple times while mired in traffic. Moving deeper into the lapped traffic, Fuller was able to build an advantage; the No. 19 carved its way through traffic more efficiently than Rudolph.
Near the halfway point, Friesen started turning the deficit clock around, gaining on the distant leaders while passing Wight for third.
A caution period slowed the pace, erased the cushion and protection of slower traffic and brought Fuller back to the top five. Rudolph slowed and fell pitside, allowing the surging Friesen to line up behind Fuller with 30 to go.
On the restart, Friesen moved to the lead, and didn’t look back.
After the race, Friesen credited preparation. Setting the car to get better as the fuel burned off, the car started to dial in around lap 60. It proved to be a prime lap to focus on, with the Rudolph caution and subsequent race-winning pass that followed happening only 10 circuits later.
The win places Friesen three victories shy of Bob McCreadie on the all time Super DIRTcar Series win list; Can-Am was Friesen’s 36th series triumph.
Behind Friesen, Fuller and Wight, Billy Decker and Tim Sears Jr. filled the top five while Peter Britten held off Matt Sheppard for sixth. Mike Mahaney charged from 25th to 8th, passing 17 cars to earn hard-charger honors. Justin Haers and Pat Ward rounded out the top 10.
The Super DIRTcar Series heads to Bristol April 23-24 for a pair of $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week qualifier races. For details and how to watch, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com.
Johnson wins at OutlawAlan Johnson topped a 23-car field at Outlaw Speedway in the 2021 Lucas Oil Spring Nationals.
Johnson held off owner Tyler Siri and Danny Johnson to score the victory over Steve Paine and James Sweeting. The win extends his consecutive yearly win streak to 47 seasons.
The 35-lap main was set by a redraw, and Johnson needed only five laps to take command from Siri. From there, he shrugged off a handful of caution period restarts, and lapped through 10th to win the main.
Nick Nye faded in the final stanza, fading from the top five as Paine and Sweeting slipped by on the final lap.
AJay Potrzebowski won the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature, continuing his success from 2020 in the division. Karl Comfort and Alex Payne followed; Zach Sobotka and Kreg Crooker followed in the top five. Portzebowski was poised to double up, but settled for second behind Sobotka in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman 30-lapper. Payne, Tommy Collins Jr. and AJ Lloyd secured top fives in the lid lifter.
Chad Homan made a triumphant arrival at Outlaw to open 2021. Homan edged out JJ Mazur and John Waters to win the Crate Late Model 30-lap main. Sean Beardsley and Austin Allen registered top fives.
The ever-dominant Glen Whritenour secured a win in the 25-lap Street Stock feature, leading CJ Guererri, Adam DePuy, Gene Sharpsteen and Jared Hill to the stripe.
Marc Minutolo won in a competitive Hobby Stock showcase. The 25-lap main went to Minutolo over Casey Wagner and Joshua Oles; Justin Eldredge and Wayne Ellison rounded top the front five.
Ray Hyer won the mini stock feature, taking the four-cylinder checkers ahead of Dante Mancuso, Andy Shumaker, Brad Whiteside and Mike Stone.
Outlaw will regroup and kick off the Cindy Lane Memorial Spring Nationals this Friday, welcoming the Patriot Sprint Tour 360 Sprints for their first appearance of the season. The card will include the Modifieds, both Sportsman divisions and the hobby, street and mini stock divisions.
For more information, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Other winners from the weekend included Billy Pauch Jr., who won from 13th at New Egypt.... Craig Mitchell triumphed in the 358s at Orange County... Brett Kressley scored a victory at Grandview.
Land of Legends to host testing April 17Land of Legends Raceway will host an open test session at 4 p.m. this coming Saturday.
The testing is a prelude to the 358 Modified opener, set for April 24.
The card includes the 358-Modifieds, Sportsman Cabin Fever 40, plus the 305 sprints, street stocks and hobby stocks.
For additional information, visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com.
Genesee Speedway testing April 18Genesee Speedway will host two test sessions over the next two weekends ahead of their opener.
All classes are welcome to test Sunday April 18, from 2 to 6 p.m.
On April 24, the same invite is extended.
The season will open May 1 with the Gene DeWitt Memorial for the Rush Late Models, and DIRTcar Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Novice Sportsman will also be featured on the card.
For details and pricing, visit www.genesee-speedway.com
Empire Dragway sets test sessionsMount Morris-based Empire Dragway debuted a new website and released their 2021 schedule.
The dragstrip will host testing April 24-25. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days.
Another test session is planned for April 30 ahead of their May 1 opener.
May 7-9 is the track’s twin $7,500-to-win events.
For details, visit empiredragway.com
Paradise Speedway testing this weekParadise Speedway will host testing from 1 to 5 p.m. April 17.
The first Wednesday night test session is set for April 21. The track will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gate admission will be $15.
Follow along on the Paradise Speedway Social Media page on Facebook for testing details.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.