The 2021 Super DIRTcar Series schedule was released, and it includes a trip to Bristol.
The schedule for the coming season is exceptionally diverse, and includes trips over the border, the running of the 50th DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia and the 2021 NAPA Super DIRT Week and Can-Am World Finals.
When it was made official Thunder Valley would be encased in clay again, and the World of Outlaws would be appearing, it was a matter of time before the Super DIRTcar Series was added.
The Super DIRTcar Series will be vying for $10,000-to-win in their leg of the Bristol Throwdown.
The 2021 season will kick off in Florida. Volusia Speedway Park will host the 50th DIRTcar Nationals, with the big blocks on the card February 9-13.
Back in New York, the series will open at Can-Am Speedway, hosting the first points-paying event in the $7,500-to-win Thunder in the Thousand Islands 100.
The Super DIRTcar Series will then venture to Tennessee, participating in the three-day Bristol Throwdown. The two-race event will feature practice on April 22, before full-point events April 23-24. The action will run side-by-side with the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.
The Sprint Cars last visited Bristol in 2000 and 2001, with Sammy Swindell winning both times. Before the big blocks, the World of Outlaws Late Models will anchor the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, racing April 8-10. The card will include the Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. These races will finalize a two-month stint with a dirt surface for the famous colosseum of racing. Bristol will host the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals March 15-20, and the NASCAR Dirt Racing weekend March 27-28. The NASCAR weekend will feature the Camping World Truck Series, and for the first time in more than 50 years, NASCAR’s premier Cup Series will also be on the dirt for the Food City Dirt Race.
“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a release. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks at Thunder Valley in April. Both weekends of racing are going to be thrilling and certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”
Friday will feature a 40-lap main feature with a $10,000 payout to the winner for the Super DIRTcar Series with a second 40-lapper set for Saturday also worth $10k. Both races offer the winners guaranteed starter status for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Super DIRT Week.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 8. Pit passes are $35 for Thursday, and $45 on race days. A combo is available for $90. General admission is $30 for practice and $40 for race days. A combo is available for $80, and a ticket upgrade for pit access is $15. Pricing for children aged 6-12 is $5 a day and $10 for the weekend. Pit access is $25 for children aged 6-12, and a weekend pass is $40. Children under 5 are free. For additional Bristol Motor Speedway ticket information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com
Back in the northeast, Bridgeport Speedway takes center stage with the King of the Big Blocks event May 4; it pays $10,000 to win. The winner will be a guaranteed starter in the headline Whittaker Cars 200-lapper at Super DIRT Week.
Weedsport’s annual Heroes Remembered 100 is next, set for Sunday May 30. The $7,500 to win event will be followed on May 31 as Lebanon Valley hosts a $13,500-to-win affair. Like all SDS events with $10,000 or more in first place prize money, the winner of Lebanon Valley’s 100-lapper will earn a guaranteed start in the Whittaker Cars 200 at Super DIRT Week.
After a break, the series will congregate June 22 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The series will visit Canada for the first time since 2019 on June 27, stopping at Cornwall Ontario before racing at LeRPM for a $7,500-to-win main June 28.
The flurry of dates continues July 1 when the tour returns to Land of Legends Raceway with the Empire Super Sprints. Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th Anniversary Season will include the big blocks when the tour visits for a $10,000-to-win event July 5. The next day, the series will visit Ransomville Speedway.
Quebec plays host to a double-header July 19-20. Autodrome Granby and Autodrome Drummond will host the Big Blocks with each series event paying $7,500 to win. Weedsport’s second date and Orange County Fair Speedway will cap the month of July. The Hall of Fame 100 will help welcome the class of 2021 to the DIRT Hall of Fame and Museum on July 25, and then the $10,000-to-win event and SDW qualifier at Middletown falls on July 29.
Thunder Mountain was poised to welcome the Super DIRTcar Series last year, but COVID stepped in the way. Their second crack at hosting big block touring action comes August 3. Right after, Land of Legends Raceway will bring the Super DIRTcar Series back on August 4. The Thunder Mountain and Land of Legends races will pay $7,500 to win.
September will start with Lebanon Valley Speedway’s Mr. DIRT Track USA event. The September 4 race will pay $25,000; the last two were won by Kenny Tremont Jr. Weedsport’s Cavalcade Weekend is scheduled next, with big block racing on September 11-12. The features will pay $7,500 and $10,000-to-win respectively. Land of Legends welcomes the SDS back for a third stop September 18 with the $10,000-to-win Gerald Haers Memorial. The final Super DIRT Week Qualifier falls on Sept. 25, when the tour visits Albany-Saratoga for a final $10,000 event.
Super DIRT Week will be back at Oswego Speedway, and culminates October 10 with the running of the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
The season will conclude at the Dirt Track at Charlotte during the Can-Am World Finals. The track was a backdrop for dramatic season finales, and will hopefully offer the same compelling theater in the action Nov. 4-6.
Action will be aired on DIRTvision again in 2021, and officials are working to anchor dates at Airborne Speedway and Brockville Ontario Speedway.
For additional news, visit SuperDIrtcarSeries.com. For news regarding the 2021 touring action for the 358-Modified, Sportsman and Pro Stock divisions, visit DIRTcar.com.
Outlaw Recognizes Fall Series ChampionsTyler Siri’s fifth year as owner and promoter of Outlaw Speedway was met with a litany of challenges. However, in March, when facing the measures put in place to control the spread of COVID-19, Siri didn’t expect to open before August.
However, a season took shape without traveling series or fans in the stands, and Siri opted to extend the season into October, launching Outlaw’s first formal fall series.
Steve Paine won the opening race, and claimed the modified portion of the Fall Series. Danny Johnson took two wins, closing September’s menu. Cory Costa and Erick Rudolph also took victories. Paine bagged the points championship over Siri and Johnson.
Billy Paine raced the American Racer Tire Sportsman division, and scored a win in the fall series chase. His consistency resulted in a Fall Series title, winning by four points over Chris Fisher. Karl Comfort was third.
Alex Payne won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman Fall Series Championship, topping Brett Buono. Payne won twice in the postseason chase at Outlaw. Karl Comfort was third.
Adam Depuy won the Street Stock crown. Jimmy Grant took second with Jared Hill in third. Depuy won twice, with CJ Guererri and Dylan Cecce also taking victories.
Mark Minutolo won the IMCA Hobby Stock Fall Series, spurred by wins in the opening three rounds. Shawn Lloyd was second ahead of Jamie Eldredge Jr.
Ray Hyer, a four-cylinder mainstay, levied consistency to take the division’s fall series title. Hyer didn’t win in the postseason, but held off Jack Ormsby and Chris Force.
“This was the first time we tried the Fall Series,” Siri said in a track statement.”Car counts were awesome every night of the five-race series and we had some guys come and try out the track that normally might not have come otherwise. The Pandemic put me in a position of running later into the fall than we would have otherwise, but the guys wanted to race after such a late start, so it was a good deal for everyone.”
For season updates, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
Susice brothers share Enduro honorsAustin Susice and Cole Susice picked up wins over the weekend at Land of Legends Raceway.
Austin Susice took home $500 in winning the six-cylinder race ahead of Jimmy Grant and Dalton Martin.
Cole won the four-cylinder show, taking $500 for his efforts. Taylor Partee and Darryl Ruggles followed with podium efforts in second and third.
Friesen will wheel a late modelAs if 2021 wasn’t shaping up to be busy enough for Stewart Friesen, the modified star will debut a Super Late Model this year.
Friesen will unveil a Longhorn Chassis during the speedweeks events in Florida, racing the car at All-Tech Raceway January 22 and 23 before stopping at Bubba Raceway Park February 1 and 2.
Friesen has already compiled a schedule with big block modified racing and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dates, and additional late model dates will be added to it.
The racing world says goodbye to Dianne ThomasFollowing a lengthy duel with cancer, Dianne Thomas passed Dec. 20.
Dianne and Mel Thomas were married nearly 52 years; Mel is a member of the North East Dirt Modified Hall of Fame, founded Thomas Video and is a former contributor to the Finger Lakes Times.
Dianne enjoyed reading, Syracuse basketball, watching Jeff Gordon and then Kyle Busch compete in NASCAR events, and traveled to dozens of races over three decades in support of Mel and her son, Matt. Dianne worked as a secretary in the Facilities Department at New York Chiropractic College for 27 years.
Dianne is survived by Mel, sons Michael (and Brigette) and Matthew (and Amy), and four grandchildren, Ryan and Madison, and Austin Joseph and Alyssa.
Memorials can be directed to the local cancer support group, Thrive to Survive, PO Box 1146, Geneva, NY, 14456 in Dianne’s name.
Dianne was 73.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.