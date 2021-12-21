The touring branches of the World Racing Group and DIRTcar have been busy, announcing changes to the Super DIRTcar Series year-end point fund. On a national scale, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series will be added to the touring schedules.
Closest to home, the 2022 Super DIRTcar Series point fund will be $200,000, a $77,000 jump from this season’s disbursement. The total will be divided among the top 15 full-time series followers; an additional three drivers over the prizes paid back in 2021.
“Stemming from a successful PRI show that saw several exciting announcements for our World of Outlaws series — and overwhelming support from our partners — I’m thrilled to also announce an increase in funding for our full-time Super DIRTcar Series competitors,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter in a statement issued after the annual Performance Racing Industries event.
He continued, “Next year is a special year for the Super DIRTcar Series with the historic 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week in October. The increased points fund and an increase in full-time competitor’s guaranteed earnings will keep the prestige yearlong for our loyal full-time drivers and our superior fanbase.”
The extra $77,000 is a 67% increase overall and the 2022 Series champion is set to take home $60,000. In general terms, each point position will see at least a 50% boost. The top 15 full-time drivers should also be seeing an increase in guaranteed pay at each series race.
The 2022 Schedule will feature nearly 30 dates over six states, and marks the first time the Super DIRTcar Series will visit that many different states in 15 years. A number of events have been earmarked as $10,000 to win events, including the SDS debut at Atomic Speedway (March 25-26), SummerFAST (Aug. 16-18), and the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week (Oct. 3-9).
All SDS events will be aired on DIRTvision.
The other major news includes the expansion into the midget and non-wing sprint car divisions. The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series will each see $100,000 point funds, with 10-15 race schedules through 2022.
“I have always been a huge fan of this type of racing, and I believe World Racing Group can contribute to the future success of these classes,” said Carter. “There’s no denying how spectacular Midget and Non-Wing Sprint Car racing is, and we want to bring it to more people. Working in conjunction with POWRi and USAC to the extent possible and combining World Racing Group’s already established resources will allow us to expand the sport and provide more entertainment for our fans.”
World Racing Group includes premier national racing offerings in their World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, along with the touring and regional DIRTcar Racing programs.
The annual DIRTcar Nationals will include the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars, racing Monday and Tuesday, February 14-15 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. The non-wing racers will chase a $5,000 prize on Monday, and $10,000 to win on Tuesday. It will be fairly common to see the series racing in conjunction with established World of Outlaws Sprint Car or Late Model dates. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will be part of the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevley, MO) on August 5-6.
Casey Shuman will oversee the new series races, who is also the WoO Late MOdel Series Director. Interestingly, when Ted Johnson first launched the World of Outlaws in 1978, those cars raced without wings. Wings were not added until 1982.
Full details will be released as the new year approaches, the events will be streamed live on DIRTvision as part of the Fast Pass promotion.
The World of Outlaws Late Model Series welcomed some new announcements this week as well; four-time champion Josh Richards will be returning to action.
Boom Briggs and Richards have teamed up following Richards’ solid 2021 effort on the Lucas Oil Late Model Series — where Tim McCreadie scored the season championship. Richards was unclear on his 2022 plans, and Briggs offered a program to run the WoO LMS.
Richards was a dominant force in WoO LMS action. The four-time champion is also top the career wins list — with 78. Brandon Sheppard, running for Mark Richards and the Rocket1 Racing team has been rewriting the books, winning his fourth WoO LMS championship and amassing 77 career wins on the heels of his own ‘21 points crown.
“We don’t have any rivalry at all,” Richards said. “Brandon is phenomenal, and he’s super cool, and we get along really well. He’s racing for a team that I helped build for my whole career, so I feel like even with his success, I’ve been a part of that. He’s done a phenomenal job and settled in really well. That team is tough, and they can put up some big numbers.”
The team will open the 2022 campaign Jan. 20-22 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL, as part of the Late Model Palooza known as Sunshine Nationals.
Outlaw Speedway deadlines looming, banquet Jan 22Outlaw Speedway yearly VIP booths and pit pad renewals are due January 1. Payments can be mailed directly to Outlaw Speedway, 1163 Hibbard Road in Horseheads.
The annual banquet will be Jan. 22, 2022 at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel. Tickets are $45. A cocktail hour is set for 6 pm, with dinner at 7 pm. Tickets are first come, first served and drivers have to be present to get point fund money. The top 10 in each class will be recognized.
Outlaw Speedway also inked a race for Aug.19. The event, already marked as the biggest race in the history of Outlaw Speedway, will feature Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit Of Champions 410 Sprint Cars on NASCAR Night of the Cup Series’ Glen Weekend.
For additional schedule details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Utica-Rome releases 2022 plans.Utica-Rome Speedway will feature 21 racing events, and a monster truck show in the coming season. Modifieds are returning as the headline attraction, and the Crate 602 Sportsman, Pro Stocks, Limited Sportsman and Four Cylinders will also be back. The Slingshots (All-Stars & Juniors), will compete regularly on the inner oval.
The season schedule includes several must-see events, including the inaugural ‘Honoring Alex’ event set for April 29 (May 1 is set as a rain date). The $6,800 payday will be hosted in tribute to Alex Friesen. The Short Track Super Series visits twice, racing Thursday July 21 before a huge $25,000-to-win affair September 4. The All Star Circuit of Champions will be in town August 20, while the Empire Super Sprints return twice. In all, sprint cars will be on hand seven times in 2022 (May 13, June 17, June 24, July 15, Aug. 5, Aug. 20 and Oct. 4).
Monster Truck Madness is booked for September 10-11, and the combined Ultimate Outlaw 50 and the Patriot Sprint Tour Cole Cup are set as the season finale October 4.
The six-race mini-series between Utica-Rome and Fonda is back for the Modifieds, Crate 602 Sportsman and Pro Stocks. Utica-Rome will race three Thunder on the Thruway events, June 3, July 1 and August 20.
July 8 brings back the modified twin 20s, and June 10 will be the $5 admission night. The Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series will visit twice, racing May 27 and Aug. 26. Championship night is Sept. 2. Practice is booked for April 22, 2022.
Weekly admission is $12 for adults, and kids 11 and under are admitted free, weekly. For more details, visit www.uticaromespeedway.com
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.