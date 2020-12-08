Tyler Siri turned the racing world on its ear, announcing the 360 Sprints will be added to the 2021 weekly racing program.
The 360s will battle for a purse mirroring the Modifieds with $2,000 paid to the winner and $200 paid for starting the feature. The year-end points champion will take home a $5,000 reward, courtesy of division sponsor, Lane’s Yamaha. Heats will be eight laps, with a B-main if needed leading to a 25-lap feature.
Hall of Famer Mal Lane accomplished many things before retiring from 360 racing, and will field a team with his sons Craig and Keith wheeling the car and wrenching on it, respectively.
The 360 Sprints were a weekly division under Lin Hough and Sam Kelly, drawing on the Patriot Sprint Tour. Chuck Hebing and George Suprick established themselves as regular threats, but the weekly venture lasted only a few seasons before the open wheel modified-style cars returned as the main draw. That change was in the 2004 season, and Modifieds did not return as the headliners until 2015.
“Back then Lin and Sam did what they had to do, and it was something that they thought was the right direction for the track at that particular time. However, that was fifteen years or more ago and a lot of the racing climate has changed during that time,” said Siri. “The 360 Sprint Cars in the northeast have grown in popularity dramatically and these teams have lots of partners and resources and there are a lot more teams out there as well. Both PST and ESS have done a remarkable job in promotion and have brought a lot to the industry.”
At present, the track estimates 50 360 teams in New York and Ontario, Canada. That doesn’t account for the heavy 360 sprint population in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, nor the 305 divisions.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still limiting gathering and no clear direction for the 2021 racing season, the Patriot Sprint Tour and Empire Super Sprint drivers were theoretically available. The touring schedules were muted in 2020, with the special attraction touring bodies — which are an added financial responsibility on host tracks, which is covered through the attendance boost tied to the booking — had virtually no racing in 2020. Land of Legends ran 360s once, and The Patriot Sprint Tour ran sparingly at best.
““It is still very unclear as to whether anything will be different in 2021 as far as fans in the stands,” said Siri. “With the shutdown promoters like myself stuck to a basic regular weekly show during the 2020 season as with no fans we simply could not afford any outside touring groups. With all the uncertainty going into 2021 coupled with the fact that I do not foresee New York lightening up on any regulations heading into the new race season we could very well be looking at the same type of deal we had in 2020.”
The changes, however, came with a price. Outlaw Speedway featured seven division events this past season, with the IMCA Modifieds and the Youth Four-Cylinder division being removed for 2021. Siri said in a track announcement the car counts played a factor in removing the two divisions. The Rush Crate Late Models will return to the track in 2021; the full 2021 schedule is still being finalized. The ULMS Super Late Models are also scheduled to visit the track this coming season. Weekly start times will remain at 7:30 p.m.
The season will open again with the annual Arnot Mall Car Show, March 27-28. The Lucas Oil Nationals open the season April 10. The Cindy Lane Memorial Spring Nationals will follow April 16. The Annual Fall Nationals will be a part of the schedule as well as the Annual Dutch Hoag Triple 7’s Weekend, which will cap 2021. The Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints and the World of Outlaw Late Model Series will not be racing at any New York State race venue, but may return in 2022.
In preparation for the coming season, Outlaw Speedway established Outlaw Speedway TV. Siri has purchased his own cameras and will be hiring his own operators. Racing will be available nightly for $19.95. He expressed his appreciation for the working relationship with DirtTrackDigest.TV last year, as well. The track is also building eight new pit towers, and the Outlaw Speedway Saloon in the pit area. The eight towers are already sold. Grandstand seating has been reorganized in the pits, and has been raised up. The Outlaw Speedway Saloon hospitality area will have a roof-top viewing area for patrons.
For more information on Outlaw’s updates and new 360 sprint division rules, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
WOO Sprints Back at Weedsport in July
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series announced their ambitious 2021 schedule, and Weedsport Speedway will again be part of the tour. The winged machines will invade Cayuga County’s historic raceway Saturday, July 31.
The Empire State Challenge was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will be on the card, as well.
“Being part of the World of Outlaws schedule is always a highlight for us at Weedsport,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps in a release from the track. “Considering the climate in our area in relation to the pandemic, we’re hopeful this summer date puts us in a position to put on the type of event our fans deserve to see in person. The pairing of the World of Outlaws with the tight competition of the DIRTcar 358 ranks gives us all something to look forward to in 2021.”
With the lost event in 2020, and a rainout in 2019, this will be the first stop for the Outlaws dating back to July 2018, when Brent Marks led wire to wire in a victory worth $10,000.
The entire World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule is now available at www.woosprint.com. For more schedule announcements at Weedsport, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.
Friesen wins Hoosier Title
Stewart Friesen scored the 2020 DIRTcar Big Block Modified Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship. The championship is Friesen’s first such title, and the first time anyone other than Matt Sheppard has won the title in six seasons.
Friesen entered 26 DIRTcar events and placed in the top five 22 times. Starts included Volusia, Orange County Fair Speedway and Albany-Saratoga. He won four times in eight starts at Albany-Saratoga. With the Covid-19 Pandemic limiting racing, the fields at the tracks that were able to compete were exceptionally stout.
With the limited schedule, the Super DIRTcar Series did not crown a champion. However, Friesen won the SDS event at the reconfigured Bridgeport Speedway, and entered all the OktoberFAST races that traversed Central New York. It paired nicely with his victory at Eldora Speedway in NASCAR Gander Mountain Truck Series action.
- STSS Sanction at Selinsgrove
The Short Track Super Series will visit Selinsgrove Speedway for the first time next spring.
The Icebreaker is booked for March 20. Both the Modifieds and Crate 602s will be part of the action, with the Mods racing for $5,000-to-win in a 40-lap main. The Crate 602s will race a 25-lap main worth $1,500. South Region points will be awarded for both divisions, as well.
Modifieds have not been to Selinsgrove since 2013 when Duane Howard won a small block event. A modified event was scheduled for last spring, but was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other past winners include Dave Kelly (big-block, 1982), Rick Laubach (big-block, 2008), Pat Ward (small-block 2009, 2010), Danny Johnson (big-block 2009, 2011), Matt Sheppard (big-block, 2010), Jeff Strunk (small-block, 2011), Duane Howard (small-block 2012, 2013), Ryan Godown (big-block, 2012) and Billy Pauch Sr. (big-block, 2012).
The event will help bookend a busy Keystone State weekend, with the STSS racing at Port Royal Speedway March 21.
For more information and 2021 schedules, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com.
First entries filed for Sunshine Swing
The Short Track Super Series had their first entries filed for the Sunshine Swing, hosted January 26-30 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla.
The card will feature the big- and small-blocks, and the crate sportsman.
Mexico, NY pilot Addison Bowman stands as the first entrant in the Crate Division. Bowman has been a central New York regular, appearing at various tour stops with the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.
Open practice is set for January 26. January 27 marks the first night of racing, featuring the STSS Modifieds racing 30-laps for $4,000. The Crates underscore that with a 25-lap, $1,250 main. On January 28, The purse for the modifieds jumps to $5,000 in a 35-lap main, and the Sportsman battle for $1,250 in a 25-lap finale. On January 29, the penultimate Modified event will be a 40-lap, $6,000 to win affair with the crate division racing a 30-lap main for $1,500. The finale on January 30 will be a 50-lap $8,000 to win main for the Modifieds and another 30-lap, $1,500 to win feature for the sportsman.
A series champion will be crowned, and all action will be streamed on Dirt Track Digest TV. Paperless registration is open online at shorttracksuperseries.com.