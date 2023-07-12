While the main attraction at most dirt tracks in the Finger Lakes Region is a form of open wheel modified, the tracks keep covering the bills with various different support divisions. One of the mainstays has been full-fendered “stock” racing, from four-cylinders, to Hobby Stocks to Street Stocks.
In the past, Pro Stocks were part of Land of Legends Raceway’s schedule, and the division is still sanctioned by DIRTcar. Each class offers different rule sets, ranging from elaborate race cars to what are advertised as more stock offerings.
One of the consistent players over the past 27-years has been Waterloo native Frank “Bubba” Burnell Jr. Burnell won the Hobby Stock division championship last year, and his son Tyler won the same division crown in 2020. Burnell won a Street Stock championship in a breakout 2010 season, 13 years ago.
“Twenty-some years. It’s pretty cool, but I feel old,” quipped Burnell. “I wish Wayne (Ellison) finished the season. Mine wasn’t going that great. I only had one win. But the championship is a championship. You still have the time and have to get there.”
Burnell’s official start in stock racing was 1995; his first win was logged Aug. 1, 1998. It came a few weeks after Mike Minutolo posted his first victory. Currently, Burnell has 33 wins in stock car divisions at Land of Legends Raceway, logged across the Street Stock, Entry Stock and Hobby Stock classes. Of those, 27 came exclusively in Street Stock action, winning first on June 17, 2000 and his last coming July 16, 2011.
“We got going good in 1999 in open sportsman, then we went stock racing again. We did OK from 2002 to 2010, but that was a breakout season in 2010,” Burnell said. The following year, Burnell tried Sportsman racing again, but eventually went back to the Pure Stocks — which evolved to Hobby Stocks.
“The second time, Sportsman, you had to be smooth. We went back to pure stock, it all clicked. What it took to run a Sportsman at that time, it transferred over,” Burnell explained, saying throttle control and consistent lap times were producing cleaner results than raw throttle.
There were also echoes of the adage “races are won in the garage,” Burnell said. “I got older at that point — if I do more work now, I won’t wreck and I won’t have as much work next week.”
Last weekend, Burnell rallied to fourth after an incident sent him to the rear. Danny Kerrick won the feature, while Nathan Peckham was second and Tyler Burnell raced to third.
“There used to be two or three, maybe four cars that were good,” said Burnell. “Now it’s a whole new ballgame. Danny Kerrick out of nowhere, Tyler and (Marc) Minutolo ... Danny wants to win. He is a bulldog.
“Blane Smith and his kid Parker, when they get it figured out they will be a force. [Critics] want to come down from the Street Stock on the Hobby Stock — nothing hobby about a hobby stock. We have had quite a few cars. Pretty awesome to average 12, 16 on the high end.”
This year, Burnell has put his FLX Home Solutions-Mullens Southern Truck Boxes-Scott French Home Improvement No. 57 in victory lane twice. The Hobby Stock class has welcomed four different winners. There have been 10 different drivers through the top five and 17 different drivers posting at least one top 10 showing.
“We were a half-second off the street stocks this year. I have never driven a DOT tire as fast as I have this season,” Burnell said. “And no one will believe this, but our Hobby Stock cars handle great. I am missing something myself, though; I am missing something on shocks.”
The shock technology is one of many evolutions that have helped handling — and in turn, the quality of racing — in the Stock ranks. Here, our Hobby Stocks are a parallel to Street Stocks featured at tracks far further west.
“We used to have two shocks for the front, and three or four for the back. Now, pick a number they can make anything you want. It actually makes it harder. I am still struggling; you can adjust yourself right out of the game. It’s crazy, sometimes less is more,” said Burnell.
Tyler has won once this year, and the BRD team has put Brad Steinruck in a third car a few times this season ahead of a pending deployment in active duty with the armed forces. He was in a 2014 Stinger chassis, one of Frank’s prior mounts. Jack Terrell has been a huge help to the team this year, and has been helpful in getting Steinruck in the car. Tyler’s Phelps Cement Products-Peck Electric,-Eric Sanders Home Improvement machine is homebuilt, and Bub runs a Potter car.
“I never would have thought in my life he would come out of the gate and be that good. That is rare,” Bub said of Tyler. “That is a natural. No matter what I could do — you still have to get in the car and turn the wheel and hit the gas pedal. He has that.”
Burnell said the depth of the division also makes it fun. Having his son to race with, the return of Steinruck, Kerrick, Peckham, Minutolo, the Eldredges, it can be fun and competitive.
“The top eight cars are all the same, no one is doing anything different from anyone else,” said Burnell, pointing out the paramount importance of handling and driving skill when the mechanical parts are equal. “We have BAP engines, from Rochester, and it’s all about smooth power, they have a different outlook on engines.”
And the class isn’t done there, either. There have been periodic jumps in entries in the Hobby Stock ranks, when Street Stock guys return to the sport or try to drop down to the Hobby Stock class.
“They drop down because they can’t spend that kind of money,” surmised Burnell. “Tyler’s first car we had 4500 in. A new car is $14,000 — for hobby stock — I was paying 99 cents a foot for tubing. I built him a new car two years ago and it was $1300. My Potter car was cost effective.”
Burnell recently saw a for-sale post, listing a roller for $28,000.
“Add a motor and spare tires, you’re at a quick $40,000! Who can afford that when paying $500,” said Burnell. “My team is not one of the highest dollar teams out there. We have nice stuff because we do a lot in-house.”
But, Burnell did admit this might be closing in on the final curtain call for the No. 57 at Land of Legends.
“I’m all about the fans but, I think this is my last full season. I hope I can keep to my word. I want to travel. I want to go watch my kid. Tyler has quads, I have 4-wheelers,” said Burnell. “To race, you have to have as much money as you possibly can. It can get monotonous. I love racing more than anything else, but I want to check out some tracks we haven’t been to before.
“I want to beat Marc Minutolo, and then maybe cut back next year,” added Burnell.
Land of Legends will be in action this Saturday, and fans can meet Burnell and a cast of drivers during Autograph night. Adult admission is $15 and grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. Visit www.LandofLegendsRaceway.com for more information.
This past week, Zach Payne scored his first career Modified win over Derrick Podsiadlo and Alan Johnson. Zach Sobotka took the Modified checkers ahead of Kasey Coffey and Karl Comfort. Johnny Kolosek topped Jordan Hutton to win the 305 sprint main. Jimmy Grant won his third straight Street Stock feature and fifth of the year over Carl Johnson and Nick Dandino. The New Legends Sportsman were pushed off to this Saturday; they will enjoy double features after being limited by curfew.
Perrego wins first points race of 2023
Anthony Perrego logged his third career Super DIRTcar Series win, holding off a challenge from Matt Sheppard to win at Big Diamond Tuesday night.
Perrergo had two SDS wins outside of the ‘regular season,’ making this his first points-paying victory. Perrego started on the pole, and was leading when Matt Sheppard moved to second on lap 57. Sheppard then stalked Perrego, with Perrego answering the challenge while working lapped traffic.
On lap 71, the caution lights came on, forcing a regroup and no lapped-car buffers. Perrego answered, fending off Sheppard for the win ahead of Mat Williamson, Mike Mahaney and Peter Britten.
The Super DIRTcar Series will return to Weedsport Speedway for the Hall of Fame 100 on Sunday, July 16. The track will make up the Stars and Stripes event at Land of Legends Raceway on July 19.